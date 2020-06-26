Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This $7 Anti-Aging Serum Has Over 257,000 Fans — and It Does Way More Than You Think

Who doesn’t love a good multitasker? Whether it’s in the kitchen or in your skincare routine, a product that can do more for you at once saves time, money, and precious storage space. Rarely, however, are these efficient powerhouses as affordable as $6.80. But on Sephora, you will find such a unicorn in The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 face serum.

The Ordinary is a mega popular brand partly thanks to its high-quality, effective products, but also because of its almost unbelievably low prices. Nothing Sephora carries from the brand costs more than $28.90, which is practically unheard of in the skincare community. Of course, there are tried-and-true drugstore brands, but with The Ordinary, you know you’re getting cutting edge, luxury-quality skincare at reasonable prices as part of the brand’s mission to “raise pricing and communication integrity in skincare.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $6.80; sephora.com

Since launching in 2016, the brand has garnered a strong cult following. So strong, in fact, that when the late CEO impulsively announced he was closing the company on Instagram in 2018, throngs of shoppers bought The Ordinary products out of stock so they would never run out. Despite the tumultuous and fairly grim circumstances surrounding the company’s history (seriously, it sounds like a movie), The Ordinary overcame all business odds and remained a mainstay in the skincare world thanks to big hitters like its award-winning Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum.

The anti-aging product has amassed over 257,000 loves on Sephora’s site and over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, with customers elated at the formula’s ability to penetrate the skin deeply to provide intense hydration. Many say the hyaluronic serum leaves their skin dewier, softer, and downright glowing. Some happy shoppers even noticed an additional benefit of the moisturizing pro: clearer skin. While it may seem counterintuitive, moisturizing is key to improving acne and uneven texture because it soothes inflamed and irritated skin.

One customer, with self-professed oily and sensitive skin, actually noticed the product more in its absence, writing: “Some subclinical acne on my forehead lessened but flared up again when I forgot to use [this] regularly.” Another subsequent benefit of soothing your skin is pores may start to look smaller, according to another reviewer. “AMAZING!! I saw immediate results,” the person wrote. “I know pores don’t shrink however they appear to be smaller and my skin is so soft.”

No age is too early to adopt some anti-aging self-care habits (like wearing sunscreen every day!), and hyaluronic acid is an easy, effective, and multi-tasking solution for a smoother and dewier complexion. Use The Ordinary’s $6.80 Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum right before your final moisturizing step and get ready for more youthful-looking, healthier skin. For a price that’s half the cost of my daily lunch salad, that doesn’t seem like a bad deal at all.