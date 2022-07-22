We Tested 32 Hair Dryers and One Earned a Perfect Score

Our testers tried out 32 different hair dryers and rated them on a scale from one to five based on ease of use, features, drying performance, the final look, and overall value. After opening up the hair dryer and checking out the insides, the testers evaluated how heavy or lightweight each was in the hand, and then they were then put to the test. Our testers then wet half of their heads with a spray bottle and set a timer to track how long it took to dry their hair with the product while using their unique features and attachments. The testers then evaluated if their hair ended up looking the same, better (or worse) than the already styled half of their head and recorded their answers.