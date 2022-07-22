We Tested 32 Hair Dryers and One Earned a Perfect Score
If you've ever gotten a blowout at the hair salon, you know how unstoppable you feel with all of that extra volume and shine. But if you want to recreate that experience at home, you're going to need to start with an incredible hair dryer.
Celebrities like Jessica Alba and Lady Gaga have expressed their love for the famous Dyson hair dryers, and let's face it, who doesn't want to achieve A-lister hair? While it can be easy to buy into trends, we wanted to work our own magic and try a range of popular tools to see which ones deserve the PEOPLE Tested title of "best."
However, there are a few factors you should take into account when looking for that perfect dryer. Justine Marjan, ghd Brand Ambassador and celebrity hairstylist to Khloé Kardashian and Ashley Graham, says that these include, "Not getting too hot so that the hair health is protected, being lightweight and easy to lift and direct on my wrist, not too loud, and having concentrated airflow to prevent frizz."
But don't forget to use a heat protectant before blasting your wet strands with your new tool. Without further ado, let's jump into our seven best picks – you may just find your next beauty essential below.
People Tested Winners
- Best Overall: Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold 2000 Watt Ionic Hair Dryer
- Best Budget: Conair InfinitiPRO By Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer with Dual Ion Therapy
- Best Splurge: T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor
- Best Quick Dry: ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer
- Best Attachments: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
- Best for Curly Hair: DevaDryer and DevaFuser For All Curl Kind
- Best Ionic: Instyler Blu Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer
- Things to Consider
- How We Tested
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold 2000 Watt Ionic Hair Dryer
Pros: Complete with multiple heat, speed, and styling settings, plus two extra attachments, this winner comes at a great price with even better results.
Cons: There is truly nothing we would change about this fabulous hair dryer.
This sleek hair dryer from Hot Tools scored a solid 5 stars across all testing categories – the only product to achieve a perfect score in this entire roundup. The styling tool has 2,000 watts of drying ability (in other words, it's incredibly fast) and a plethora of features such as multiple speed and heat settings, a turbo boost button, and a cool shot and ionizer switch to amp up the volume or smoothness of your hair. Our tester was the most impressed by this product, commenting, "This is the only dryer I liked all day!"
"It effectively dried my hair but also smoothed it out, even on a super humid NYC day," they went on to share. "For me, that's huge, especially since I have unruly, wavy hair that gets frizzy in the summer." This hair dryer is made for use on all hair types, but with the addition of the diffuser attachment, it's even easier to smooth frizz and control your curls.
For only $150, this hair dryer had all of the perks and none of the crazy expensive prices. "I'm obsessed with this one, and the fact that it's cheaper than the other options I tried... sign me up," the tester shared before giving it a solid 5 stars. "I want to take this one home."
|
Hair type
|
All
|
Weight
|
2.75 pounds
|
Wattage
|
2,000
|
Settings
|
4 heat / 3 speed / cool shot / Turbo / Volume or Smooth
|
Attachments
|
2 concentrators, diffuser
Best Budget: Conair InfinitiPRO By Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer with Dual Ion Therapy
Pros: This powerful tool was able to deliver a salon-quality blowout at a fraction of the price.
Cons: Once again, our testers are at a loss for words on improvements. It does its job!
Smooth and voluminous hair has never been so attainable as with this hair dryer from Conair. Built with dual ion therapy and ceramic technology to preserve the natural nourishment of your hair, this product works overtime to produce professional results for just $59.99. "The high speed with low heat dried half of [my hair] really fast, in 4 and a half minutes, without any of the attachments," our tester recounted.
But speaking of the attachments, the addition of the concentrator and diffuser make this hair dryer that much more of a steal. "The concentrator really smoothed my hair, reducing the frizz," the tester added. Whether you choose to use this hair dryer with or without the attachments, you're sure to get a fast and smooth blowout.
|
Hair type
|
All
|
Weight
|
2.4 pounds
|
Wattage
|
1,875
|
Settings
|
3 heat / 2 speed / cool shot
|
Attachments
|
Concentrator, diffuser
Best Splurge: T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor
Pros: This luxurious hair dryer left the hair feeling soft and silky in under 10 minutes.
Cons: The auto-pause feature was somewhat useless.
This ergonomic T3 hair dryer comes in both black and white and has five powerful heat settings and two speeds to create a custom blowout. It comes with two concentrators, one for drying and one for styling, while also having an auto-pause sensor that is meant to occasionally shut off airflow for temperature-controlled styling. "It took about nine minutes to dry half of my head, which was pretty fast considering I had the heat set on the second lowest temperature with the fan on low," our tester shared after a quick blow dry.
While our tester commented on how smooth and shiny their hair looked after using this T3 tool, they mentioned that the dryer's auto-pause feature doesn't do much. However, this did not impact their view of the dryer too deeply, as they later commented that it is a "great hair dryer that is easy to use with necessary features."
|
Hair type
|
All
|
Weight
|
17.7 oz
|
Wattage
|
1,875
|
Settings
|
5 heat / 2 speeds
|
Attachments
|
2 concentrators (drying and styling)
Best Quick Dry: ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer
Pros: This dryer performed well on color-treated hair, leaving it silky instead of dried out or damaged.
Cons: There are not as many attachments as would be expected with a professional-grade product.
The Ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer is a sleek black tool with, just as it says, 1,600 watts of power. With three heat and two speed settings plus a cool shot and concentrator attachment, this hair dryer is well-equipped when it comes to quick-drying. Our tester mentioned that it dried half of their hair in seven minutes while on the low setting, a testament to its horsepower. "It felt pretty powerful and didn't leave my hair frizzy. I think this would be great to have on a humid NYC day," they added.
The tester also attested to its colored-hair friendliness, stating that "it styled my everyday look easily without seeming like it damaged my colored hair." But outside of its fast-drying technology and voluminous results, the tester felt that more attachments should be included with the purchase since it's a salon-quality product.
|
Hair type
|
All
|
Weight
|
3.39 pounds
|
Wattage
|
1,600
|
Settings
|
3 heat / 2 speed
|
Attachments
|
1 concentrator
Best Attachments: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Pros: The Dyson Supersonic has not only several heat and speed settings, but an arsenal of styling attachments to upgrade your hair dryer.
Cons: You have to read the fine print to figure out how to use them all.
Perhaps the celebrity of the group, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is the one that has our testers talking. Outside of its impeccable drying time (under five minutes!) and inventive design, the standout for this product was the five attachments that came with this $429 hair dryer. Inside the box you'll find a diffuser, gentle air attachment, wide-tooth comb, styling concentrator and flyaway attachment – all which can be joined together magnetically. "Once I got the hang of the attachments, the hair dryer is able to work quickly and effectively to achieve the desired effect," our tester shared.
The only question – how exactly do you use those magical attachments? "If you are a Dyson novice, you may not immediately know how to inherently use some of them right out of the box without reading instructions," our tester added. So be sure to read those instruction manuals before crafting your perfect blowout.
|
Hair type
|
All
|
Dimensions
|
9.6 x 3.8 x 3.1 inches
|
Weight
|
1.8 pounds
|
Wattage
|
1,600
|
Settings
|
4 heat / 3 speed
|
Attachments
|
Flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment, wide-tooth comb
Best for Curly Hair: DevaDryer & DevaFuser For All Curl Kind
Pros: This inventive, unisex diffuser is perfect for curly and textured hair alike.
Cons: It may take some practice to get used to the unconventional design.
The DevaDryer may look like your typical hair dryer until you add on its hand-shaped diffuser, a style designed to curl and compliment naturally textured hair. "My hair dried fairly quickly [while using the diffuser], within eight minutes. Sometimes it takes 20 minutes for my hair to dry using a diffuser, so it seemed really efficient," our curly-haired tester shared. This hair dryer also comes with an additional concentrator for your additional styling needs.
Our tester had no qualms about this product, stating, "I loved how my hair looked at the end. My natural curl texture looked like it normally does, which I was happy about." If you're looking for a blowout that compliments your curls and has a fun, new design, then this could be the one for you.
|
Hair type
|
Curly
|
Weight
|
1.68 pounds
|
Wattage
|
1,600
|
Settings
|
3 heat / 2 speed / cool shot
|
Attachments
|
Diffuser, concentrator
Best Ionic: Instyler Blu Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer
Pros: Has an adjustable air speed nozzle to control your drying time.
Cons: The temperature can get hot quickly, so be careful when selecting your heat setting.
If you've ever seen the word "ionic" on a hair dryer and wondered what it meant, you're not alone. Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora explains that, "An ionic hair dryer is a type of hair dryer that has a negative ionic charge. When these negative ions react with the positive ions in your hair, it helps to close the damaged cuticles of the hair." The Instyler hair dryer is equipped with several heat and speed settings while also coming with two styling attachments and a turbo setting – a lot of features packed in at a great value.
"The intent is to have long-lasting smoothness, shine and to be able to style your hair the way that you want to," Campora elaborates. "Ionic hair dryers set the hair well for styling, and help to maintain shine longer."
Our tester touched on the customizable speed nozzle, a feature unique to this product on the list. "I loved that the air flow was a wheel because it was easy to adjust as you blow dried," they shared. But when it comes to temperature, that was an area of concern for them. "It ran fairly hot. I wish it had a third, medium heat setting."
|
Hair type
|
All
|
Dimensions
|
4 x 12 x 10.5 inches
|
Weight
|
13.5 oz
|
Wattage
|
2,000
|
Settings
|
2 heat / customizable speed
|
Attachments
|
Concentrator, diffuser
Things to Consider
Hair Type
The biggest factor to consider when shopping for a new hair dryer is the type of hair that you have. Oftentimes fine, thinner hair will require different products than curly or textured hair, so identifying your hair type and catering to it will deliver the best results.
Features
Each and every hair dryer comes with its own set of features, but it's up to you to decide which ones are worth buying into. If customizable speed and several heat settings is up on your list of priorities, then keeping an eye out for multiple settings is important. Cool shot buttons and special features like turbo or volume settings are an added perk, as well.
Attachments
Many hair dryers will come with a concentrator, but attachments can go as far as wide-tooth combs and flyaway treatments (ahem, Dyson Supersonic). Marjan pointed out how versatile your hair dryer can be once you add attachments, depending on what look you're going for. "You can use [a] comb attachment to stretch out curls, [a] wide styling hair dryer nozzle for smooth blow dries, [a] diffuser to shape curls, or no attachment for added volume," she explained. Finding which attachments work for your hair will dictate whether or not you need them in tandem with your hair dryer.
How We Tested
Our testers tried out 32 different hair dryers and rated them on a scale from one to five based on ease of use, features, drying performance, the final look, and overall value. After opening up the hair dryer and checking out the insides, the testers evaluated how heavy or lightweight each was in the hand, and then they were then put to the test. Our testers then wet half of their heads with a spray bottle and set a timer to track how long it took to dry their hair with the product while using their unique features and attachments. The testers then evaluated if their hair ended up looking the same, better (or worse) than the already styled half of their head and recorded their answers.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.