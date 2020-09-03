The Pore-Sucking Mousse That Went Viral on TikTok Is on Sale This Weekend
Score 20 percent off everything at The Beauty Spy
If you frequent TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve seen that viral pore mousse that literally sucks the dirt right out of your skin. The K-beauty product became an instant sensation after The Beauty Spy’s co-founder Ryan Sullivan shared it in a video. In fact, it became so popular that it sold out within four hours and racked up a 26,000-person waitlist. But the goods news is, it’s back in stock and it’s on sale for Labor Day.
In honor of the holiday weekend, The Beauty Spy is offering 20 percent off its entire website, which includes Neogen’s Pore Mousse for just $22, along with a slew of other TikTok-famous beauty products. Shoppers can score this fan-favorite carbonated bubble clay deep-cleansing mask for less than $10 and this freezable gel face cream for $6 off. To get these discounts, all you need to do is enter the promo code LABORDAY at checkout.
In case you’re unfamiliar, The Beauty Spy’s founders Chelsea Scott and Ryan Sullivan are on a mission to uncover the latest and greatest hidden gems in the beauty industry around the world. The website features the newest and most innovative makeup and skincare products from 45 different South Korean and Japanese beauty brands.
With so many unique finds from The Beauty Spy, you could probably spend hours exploring its website — especially since everything is on sale. But to save you a little time, we highlighted the ones people are going nuts over on TikTok. Hurry and add them to your cart before this deal ends on Monday, September 7, or they sell out (whichever comes first!).
Buy It! Neogen Pore Mousse, $22.40 with code LABORDAY (orig. $28); thebeautyspy.com
Buy It! Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $9.60 with code LABORDAY (orig. $15); thebeautyspy.com
Buy It! Vue De Pulang Frozen Cream, $24 with code LABORDAY (orig. $30); thebeautyspy.com
Buy It! G9 Skin Self Aesthetic Magazine, $23.20 with code LABORDAY (orig. $39); thebeautyspy.com
Buy It! Richenna EZ Foot Peel, $16 with code LABORDAY (orig. $20); thebeautyspy.com
Buy It! Heart & Seoul Black Rose Lipstick 2-Pack, $23.96 with code LABORDAY (orig. $29.95); thebeautyspy.com
