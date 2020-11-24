Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Over 1.4 Million Bottles of This Best-Selling Hair Treatment Have Sold Worldwide — and It’s on Sale Right Now

There are a lot of things you can do in 10 seconds, like sign your name, tie your shoes, and apply moisturizer. We bet you could even add something to your cart from Amazon’s early Black Friday deals and check out that quickly. But would you believe us if we told you there’s a simple way to repair dry, damaged hair in just 10 seconds? Thanks to this unique South Korean hair product that customers are calling “a miracle in a bottle,” you sure can.

Packed with three types of natural keratin and 17 types of natural amino acids, the Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 instantly nourishes and restores moisture to dull, over-processed hair within seconds of application, leaving it with an unparalleled smooth and voluminous finish. With over 1.4 million bottles sold worldwide, the liquid hair treatment has become one of The Beauty Spy’s best-sellers. (In case you didn’t know, The Beauty Spy features the newest and most innovative makeup, skincare, and hair care products from 45 different South Korean and Japanese beauty brands.)

It’s such a hit that K-beauty brand Moremo released a limited-edition version of the treatment exclusively for the holiday season. It delivers all the goodness of the original, but now comes with a “snow flower” scent.

Image zoom Credit: The Beauty Spy

Buy It! Moremo Miracle 10 Limited Edition Snow Flower, $24.80 (orig. $31); thebeautyspy.com

If you’re not among the throngs who have already uncovered this best-kept hair secret and want to see for yourself what all the rage is about, you’re in luck: The Beauty Spy just dropped its Black Friday sale, offering 20 percent off everything on its website. That means you can score both the limited-edition Moremo hair treatment and the original for just under $25 apiece when they normally go for $31. The discount appears at checkout, so all you have to do is add a bottle (or three) to your cart.

