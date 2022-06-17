Tatcha's Highly Anticipated Sitewide Sale Is Here — Score the Rice Enzyme Powder Meghan Markle's Used for Less
It's time to indulge.
If you've been on the fence about splurging on some truly luxe skincare products right now (hey, we hear you), there's a very convincing sitewide sale happening now at Tatcha that should be all the motivation you need to add fancy new products to your cart ASAP. From now through June 26, you can enjoy 20 percent off absolutely everything (with code FF2022), so there's truly never been a better time to treat yourself.
If Tatcha (the legendary brand based on Japanese beauty rituals) sounds familiar, it's likely because celebrity makeup artists like Daniel Martin (whose client list includes Meghan Markle, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Alba, Elisabeth Moss, and Michelle Yeoh, to name a few) sing its praises all the time — and for good reason.
Martin currently moonlights as the Global Director of Artistry and Education for the Asian-owned brand, and several best-sellers have earned a coveted spot in his kit. Safe to say that when he's not creating mesmerizing red carpet looks for his elite roster of famous faces, he's likely posting eye-catching social media content, including showing off his favorite Tatcha products (like the Violet-C Radiance Mask, the Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser, or the unique Serum Stick) in action.
Buy It! Tatcha The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, $31.20 with code FF2022 (orig. $39); tatcha.com
If you're ready to level up your skincare routine with some Tatcha goods of your own, we've got a few pointers to help guide you through the sale. First of all, you truly can't go wrong with anything from the line, but it would be a cardinal sin to shop this event and not add a decadent, rich moisturizer to your cart. After all, both the Dewy Cream and the Water Cream are two industry favorites that initially put the brand on the map way back when, and their hydrating, anti-aging formulas are in a league of their own.
One reviewer said the Dewy Cream is turning back the hands of time with each application. "Not to be cliché, but…people are stunned when I tell [them my] age. The tone, firmness, and moisture retention is superb!"
We'd also recommend you pick up the Gentle Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder (a favorite of Meghan Markle's, who included the product in her baby shower gift bags in 2019), the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and the Silk Sunscreen to round out your routine.
Shop these best-sellers from Tatcha below, and check out the full sale to score rare savings on absolutely everything.
Buy It! Tatcha The Gentle Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, $52 with code FF2022 (orig. $65); tatcha.com
Buy It! Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $55.20 with code FF2022 (orig. $69); tatcha.com
Buy It! Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $38.40 with code FF2022 (orig. $48); tatcha.com
Buy It! Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen, $48 with code FF2022 (orig. $60); tatcha.com
