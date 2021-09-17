This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Rare Sale — Including the Exfoliant Meghan Markle Once Raved About
Now's your chance to save on a skincare brand that's universally loved among Hollywood stars. Celebrities all have their tried and true beauty favorites, particularly when it comes to looking after their skin. But, when it comes to a brand that's named a consistent favorite, Tatcha Skincare has earned the approval of famous faces like Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez.
Lucky for you, an A-list connection isn't needed to take advantage of a rare annual Tatcha sale. From now until Tuesday, September 20, the skincare brand noted for its line of gentle, minimally manipulated products, is offering 20 percent off online sales with the checkout code FF2021.
Buy It! Tatcha The Dewy Serum, $70.40 (orig. $88); tatcha.com
The savings do extend to some of Tatcha's most beloved bestsellers, including the Rice Polish Enzyme Powder. Back in 2018, Markle specifically named this as one of her favorites, telling Allure that it "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."
There are four formulations of the exfoliant, with each catered to a specific skin type. Its classic variation is suitable for combination (dry and oil) to dry skin and includes Japanese rice bran, which is specifically formulated to offer a soothing, gentle exfoliation.
A favorite also among Tatcha customers, one reviewer lauded the polish for its ability to "maintain skin and cause fewer breakouts." Another called it the "most perfect skincare product," noting that they immediately saw softer skin.
Buy It! Tatcha The Rice Polish, $52 (orig. $65); tatcha.com
Gomez is also a Tatcha fan, sharing in a 2020 video that she loves the entirety of Tatcha's Dewy Skin line. She specifically pointed to the Dewy Skin Cream, as it doesn't cause breakouts and "it's so thick and yummy that you actually don't have to use that much of it."
The cream, formulated with moisturizing ingredients like Japanese purple rice and hyaluronic acid, was also named a favorite of celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. During a 2019 masterclass, he shared his preferred method of using it, calling the cream a "perfect base for makeup, as it leaves the skin with a rich, healthy glow."
Buy It! Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, $54 (orig. $68); tatcha.com
Celebs aren't the only ones singing the cream's praises. One reviewer called it "the best ever" as it left their skin feeling hydrated and soft. Another Tatcha fan agreed, saying, "I love how luxurious this cream feels on the skin. It gets absorbed super quickly and leaves my skin feeling super moisturized."
Find your new skincare favorite and shop the annual Tatcha Friends and Family sale before it ends. You can always pick up the eye mask favored by Nina Dobrev or find your new favorite product among the list of bestsellers.
