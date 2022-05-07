This Rare Deal on the 'Superb' Anti-Aging Body Oil Shoppers Can't Get Enough of Is Almost Over
Now that we're deep into spring and summer's just around the corner, all of our favorite fashion brands are making hemlines shorter. For those with dry, scaly skin on their legs and arms, these warmer-weather 'fits can be a source of anxiety. But an "absolutely incredible" customer-loved body oil that not only hydrates, but also fights signs of aging, could be a major help.
The Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil locks in moisture "for hours," according to shoppers, with a soothing and hydrating combination of sunflower seed and olive oils, fruit extracts, green tea, jojoba, and calendula. One hundred percent of the ingredients in this oil are "from natural origin," per the brand, meaning they're plant-based, and 96 percent of them are grown on organic farms, making this formula completely non-toxic, free of chemicals, and as close to nature as it gets.
For Mother's Day weekend, the body oil is 20 percent off with code MOM22. In fact, any purchase over $100 at Tata Harper qualifies for the discount — that is, until Sunday night, when this sale comes to a close.
Buy It! Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil, $96 with code MOM22 (orig. $120); tataharperskincare.com
Dozens of the 500+ shoppers who have left a five-star review say using the oil right out of the shower has become a "nonnegotiable" part of their daily routine. One reviewer, who said they have sensitive, "older skin," wrote that the "superb" body oil is a "magical medicine" through which they've been able to achieve "smooth, beautiful skin," including on their "hard-to-fix rough elbows."
The oil "is like a balm for my soul," said another shopper, and a third wrote that their neck lines seemed "immediately less visible" after using the oil. They added that, while the bottle is pricey, a little bit goes a long way on damp, just-out-of-the-shower skin.
Indulge in a little hydrating and anti-aging luxury for less by ordering the Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil with promo code MOM22 for 20 percent off — this weekend only.