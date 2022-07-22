Surprise! Celeb-Used Skincare Brand Tata Harper Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale
Shopping for skincare can be overwhelming. There are seemingly endless options for everything from SPF and moisturizers to serums and eye creams, and comparing ingredients is enough to make your head spin.
But if you happened to take a quick survey of some of our favorite celebrities (think: Jessica Alba, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway, just to name a few), we'd bet that they'd name Tata Harper among the tried and true brands that they trust the most. Its collection is packed with clean ingredients and botanicals that harness the power of plants to create skincare that's both safe and effective. And right now, everything on its site is on sale.
Some standout shopper favorites include the hyaluronic acid-infused floral essence that acts as an instant hydrator and makeup refresher in one, and the resurfacing serum that combines exfoliating AHAs and BHAs to gently peel away dead skin cells, revealing youthful, plump skin.
The brand's Birthday Sale starts today, and shoppers can take 25 percent off their purchase of at least $100 through July 31 by entering code TATABDAY at checkout. While everything on the site can be added to your cart and be counted towards your discount, we listed our eight favorite products below.
Best Tata Harper Skincare on Sale Now
- Purifying Mask, $56.25 (orig. $75)
- Hydrating Floral Essence, $87 (orig. $116)
- Regenerating Cleanser, $66 (orig. $88)
- Resurfacing Serum, $69 (orig. $92)
- Water-Lock Moisturizer, $51 (orig. $68)
- Repairative Moisturizer, $97.50 (orig. $130)
- Elixir Vitae Eye Serum, $262.50 (orig. $350)
- Boosted Contouring Serum, $262.50 (orig. $350)
One of the brand's best-selling products worth a closer look at during the sale is the Regenerating Cleanser. Once touted by Kate Hudson as "one of my favorites," the actress added that "she's amazing; she's very clean." That's thanks to the cleanser's long list of notable accolades, like the fact that it's vegetarian, cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, silicone, artificial colors and fragrances, synthetic chemicals, or GMOs.
Buy It! Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser, $66 with $100 purchase and code TATABDAY (orig. $88); tataharperskincare.com
It has 16 high-performing botanical ingredients, like apricot microspheres and BHA from white willow bark, that work together to provide a gentle physical and chemical exfoliating experience that shoppers say they "can't live without."
The cleanser also went viral on Tiktok thanks to a video showcasing a hack that involves layering the Tata Harper mask on top of it and letting both the cleanser and mask sit for a few minutes to reveal ultra-glowing skin.
Shop these skincare favorites and dozens more at Tata Harper while everything is 25 percent off with a $100 purchase through the end of the month.
Buy It! Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum, $69 with $100 purchase and code TATABDAY (orig. $92); tataharperskincare.com
Buy It! Tata Harper Purifying Mask, $56.25 with $100 purchase and code TATABDAY (orig. $75); tataharperskincare.com
Buy It! Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer, $51 with $100 purchase and code TATABDAY (orig. $68); tataharperskincare.com
- This Best-Selling Tank Top Is a 'Must-Have' for Summer, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale Right Now
- Surprise! Celeb-Used Skincare Brand Tata Harper Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale
- Kate Hudson Wore a Breezy Cutout Midi Dress While Vacationing in Rome — and We Found Similar Styles
- Shoppers Call These Linen Duvet Covers 'Luxury You Can Afford' — and They're on Sale at Amazon Right Now