The Internet’s Favorite Concealer Just Made Its ‘Best Ever’ Formula Even Better

It takes a lot to create the internet's favorite concealer. But Tarte cosmetics, the brand behind that label, somehow figured out a way to upgrade its already famous Shape Tape concealer into something even better. An ultra hydrating take on the original, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy concealer just hit shelves yesterday.
Shoppers are already so enamored with the first Shape Tape formula, the product has a whopping 18,000 five-star ratings on the Tarte site. One rave reviewer even said that it "stayed on in 90-degree weather for over 8 hours. I was dancing, sweating, touching my face constantly and it never came off."
The new version is expected to live up to the same hype, but it differs from its predecessor because of its hydration benefits. Instead of just covering up wrinkles, fine lines, or dark spots, it uses a unique ingredient blend that actually improves these skin ailments, too.
It includes anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and ginseng; prickly pear and meadowsweet extract to soothe and reduce redness; and key moisturizers like shea butter and avocado. What it doesn't use is parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, triclosan, or phthalates.
Buy It! Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $27; tartecosmetics.com
Despite delivering 24 hours of moisture, the waterproof concealer is anything but greasy. It's lightweight and gives a natural, matte finish that won't crease or settle into fine lines as the day goes on — making it a great option for dry and mature skin types. It also provides full coverage to blur imperfections like dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars. In fact, 100 percent of users said it helped them "look less tired" and that they "would recommend it to a friend," according to a survey conducted by Tarte.
If you're looking for a replenishing formula that will not only conceal, but will also firm skin and improve elasticity, look no further than the just-launched Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer. Shop it in 35 shades on the Tarte site now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.