The Internet’s Favorite Concealer Just Made Its ‘Best Ever’ Formula Even Better

Despite delivering 24 hours of moisture, the waterproof concealer is anything but greasy. It's lightweight and gives a natural, matte finish that won't crease or settle into fine lines as the day goes on — making it a great option for dry and mature skin types. It also provides full coverage to blur imperfections like dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars. In fact, 100 percent of users said it helped them "look less tired" and that they "would recommend it to a friend," according to a survey conducted by Tarte.