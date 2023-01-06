I Tried the New Tarte Contour That Beauty Lovers Call a Dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's — and It's Flawless

As someone with perpetually pale skin, contour terrifies me. I usually opt out to avoid the look of muddiness, but when I tried the Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour, I couldn't believe the results — it was love at first swipe.

Tarte Cosmetics has graced the faces of celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Kyle Richards and is best known among beauty shoppers for its popular concealer. And with the release of the contour, which officially dropped this week, the internet is taking note. TikTok star Alix Earle called the Sculpt Tape Contour "a dupe" for the always-sold-out Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand. "It looks the exact same to me," Earle said in a recent video, noting how easy it was to blend.

And I can back her up: It seamlessly melted into my skin with two strokes of the brush, leaving behind a faint bronze sheen. Overall, I think Sculpt Tape is super user-friendly, even if you're a complete makeup novice — and experts will love it just as much.

Buy It! Tarte Shape Tape Sculpt Tape Contour, $35; tartecosmetics.com

It's certainly similar to the Charlotte Tilbury wand in terms of the applicator and formula, but dare I say it's better because it comes in five shades as opposed to two, blends more quickly, and costs less. Oh, and it actually stays in stock, so you can buy it whenever you need.

To further compare the popular contours, the Charlotte pigment is a little darker and takes a few more strokes to blend, whereas Tarte's is slightly lighter (though there are several shades to play with). Tarte's formula has rich ingredients like shea butter and minerals to brighten and moisturize skin, leaving it with a soft bronze glow that absolutely dazzles. I used the Soft Bronze shade and loved the subtlety of it, but if you prefer a more dramatic contour, I'd suggest building it up or using a darker shade.

To apply the Tarte contour, twist the side of the applicator near the sponge to open the product, then gently squeeze the tube until you see color coming through the sponge; don't forget to twist it back when you're finished. Apply three or so dots on the areas you see fit (cheeks, forehead, sides of nose, etc.), and then use a brush to blend it.

Tarte has a Sculpt Tape Brush that works beautifully with the contour, helping the creamy formula seamlessly blend. Even better, you can buy it as a set with the contour for just $10 more.

Buy It! Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour and Brush Duo, $45; tartecosmetics.com

I've been in the talking stage with Tarte for years, but with this contour, I might have caught feelings. Now, I'll be first in line for all future Tarte launches.

