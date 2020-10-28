Tarte Is Practically Giving Away Free Makeup During Its Biggest Sale of the Year — but Only for 48 Hours
Here’s how you can score seven full-size products for just $63
If you’ve been waiting for a reason to restock your favorite Tarte beauty products, now’s the best time to do it: The beloved brand is practically giving away makeup during its biggest sale of the year. For the next 48 hours, anyone can score seven full-size Tarte products for just $63. Yes, we’re serious! If you do the math, that shakes out to just $9 per item; considering its highly rated Face Tape foundation is $39, this is an amazing deal.
How it works is that you get to build your own Custom Kit with one product from each of seven categories — foundation, face, eyes, mascara, lips, skincare and brushes, and cute makeup bags to hold it all. Choose from an array of makeup and skincare goodies, including Tarte best-sellers like the Creaseless Concealer, Tarteist Pro to Go Palette, and Big Ego Mascara. Though the brand’s customer-loved Shape Tape Concealer is not an option, you can score a mini tube of it for just $10 today at checkout.
Tarte’s amazing deal ends October 30 at 7 a.m. ET, so that means you’ve got less than 48 hours to create your own Custom Kit. And you won’t want to wait until the last minute — products and shades tend to sell out quickly during this coveted sale. Below, we put together our own Tarte Custom Kit featuring the items we’ve got our eyes on, which are valued at $166. (That’s a whopping $103 saved!)
This is truly one of the best times to shop for beauty products at Tarte, so don’t miss your chance to save big!
Buy It! Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $39, tartecosmetics.com; Tarte Creaseless Concealer, $26, tartecosmetics.com; Maneater Liquid Eyeliner, $20, tartecosmetics.com; Big Ego Vegan Mascara, $23, tartecosmetics.com; Tarte H2O Gloss, $19, tartecosmetics.com; Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $24, tartecosmetics.com; Tarte Cheers to You Makeup Bag, $15, tartecosmetics.com
