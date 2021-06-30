Celebrity Hairstylists and Amazon Reviewers Alike Count on This Brush for the Silkiest Hair Ever

Shoppers with thinner and finer hair also found luck with how gentle the brush is. "I have the most annoyingly straight, fine, thin, and color-treated hair that can tangle and knot worse than anything on this earth," explained one shopper, who had resorted to cutting out knots rather than struggling to brush them out. "It's unreal how a breezy day can somehow transform my hair into a mystifying hell-knot. Anyways, I love this brush. I use it after the shower and it's gentle and detangles. Knots beware — you have met your match."