Celebrity Hairstylists and Amazon Reviewers Alike Count on This Brush for the Silkiest Hair Ever
Hairbrushes are kind of like tweezers and nail files: They're an obvious tool in your beauty arsenal but are rarely worth writing home about. But the type of brush you use matters, and if you're still working with that 10-year-old standby that's missing a few bristles, it's time to swap it out for a compact little brush that'll have you bragging to your friends like you do with the rest of your beauty finds.
Tangle Teezer's The Original Detangling Hairbrush is the brush to end all hatred, hurt, and boredom that comes with combing your hair. Not only does it glide through knots and snarls, but there's "absolutely zero pain" when it's pulled through your hair, according to reviewers. This is in part thanks to its two flexible tiers of teeth that unravel tangles and smooth out hair cuticles.
Buy It! Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush in Strawberry Passion, $10.99; amazon.com
Tangle Teezer's brush works with a variety of hair types and textures, and if you have thicker hair, there's an affordable version of the hair tool for that, too. "I [would] give this product 10 stars if I could," wrote a fan. "I have a 4C texture hair and of African descent; this product worked wonders on my tight curls. I also used [it] on my daughter who has a finer grade of hair and it still worked great and she did not cry at all when detangling her hair."
Shoppers with thinner and finer hair also found luck with how gentle the brush is. "I have the most annoyingly straight, fine, thin, and color-treated hair that can tangle and knot worse than anything on this earth," explained one shopper, who had resorted to cutting out knots rather than struggling to brush them out. "It's unreal how a breezy day can somehow transform my hair into a mystifying hell-knot. Anyways, I love this brush. I use it after the shower and it's gentle and detangles. Knots beware — you have met your match."
Buy It! Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush in Panther Black, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Though a lot of brushes feel like they're ripping your hair, this one doesn't pull out clumps with every session. "Normally when I brush or comb my hair with any other type of brush, I notice that I lose a considerable amount of hair on the brush, but not so with the Tangle Teezer!" wrote one reviewer, who explained that due to PCOS and hypothyroidism, they have extremely fragile hair.
Instead, the Tangle Teezer sits comfortably in the palm of your hand and glides on through without exacerbating damaged or sensitive hair. The unique shape — which may take a minute to adjust to — is ideal for anyone who finds the process of brushing hair difficult or gripping a traditional hairbrush painful.
"I suffer from severe ME/CFS and am mostly bedridden; washing and even brushing my hair will take me out for days. I often have to take breaks brushing my hair (wet or dry) because it takes so much out of me," explained one reviewer. "I tried this right away and it effortlessly and painlessly brushed through my four-day unbrushed hair. It literally took 30 seconds to do my entire head… This is literally a game-changer for me."
Buy It! Tangle Teezer The Original Thick & Curly, Azure Blue, $12; amazon.com
Celebs (and their stylists) love Tangle Teezer's line of products, too, including J.Lo's go-to hair magician, Chris Appleton, who used the brand's The Ultimate brush for some of her most show-stopping styles, including her Super Bowl blowout. And Regina King's stunning 2021 Oscars look was courtesy of hairstylist Larry Sims, who also had a Tangle Teezer in his beauty tool kit. Even Kerry Washington's Met Gala look back from 2018 got one of these toothed gadgets involved.
As soon as you make the tough decision of picking one of the 14 cheerful colors, you can finally look forward to brushing your hair.
Buy It! Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush in Pink Fizz, $9.95 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com