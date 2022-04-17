Sydney Sweeney Uses This $6 Medicine Cabinet Staple as Her 'Under-Eye Cream,' so Now We're Stocking Up
Trying to find the right skincare products is a journey, especially when it comes to uncovering the most effective under-eye cream. But all you might need is a $6 medicine cabinet staple.
At least, according to Sydney Sweeney.
The Euphoria actress gave a glimpse into her nighttime skincare routine for a recent Harper's Bazaar video, in which she shared that none other than classic Vaseline is her favorite "under-eye cream."
"I don't know if this is right and people are probably going to judge me, but I actually use Vaseline as my under-eye cream and if I'm feeling like I need a pick-me-up anywhere else and I'm really dry, I kind of put it everywhere else [on my face]," Sweeney explained as she dabbed the jelly directly on the skin under her eyes.
She went on to share her experience hunting down the perfect eye cream, which included trying products that were too drying and made her makeup "sit strangely." One day, she simply decided to try applying Vaseline under her eyes, and "it's been a life-changer."
Sweeney said she also swears by Vaseline for removing eye makeup, something she's been doing since she was in middle school. All she does is apply some on her eyelids and eyelashes, grab a tissue, and gently pat the Vaseline and remaining makeup away.
"I think I read somewhere that Vaseline makes your eyelashes grow, so I used to lather my eyelashes and eyebrows with Vaseline and I don't know if it helped at all, but I realized it helped take my eye makeup off really gently," she said, adding that she "never liked the harsh rubbing" of traditional eye makeup remover. (FYI, Vaseline is not proven to help with eyelash growth!)
According to the brand, Vaseline is said to "lock in moisture to help dull, dry, cracked skin heal," and the specific version Sweeney uses contains cocoa butter, which is known to help nourish the skin. Overall, the product is gentle, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores.
The newly minted Laniege ambassador said that her beloved tub of Vaseline "travels everywhere" with her, along with her SolaWave beauty wand, a skincare tool that uses red light therapy to rejuvenate the skin and promote a healthy, glowing complexion.
Between restoring classic cars and, you know, starring in one of the most buzzed-about TV shows, Sweeney still takes the time to share her oh-so-affordable (and relatable) beauty secrets. We love to see it, we really do.
