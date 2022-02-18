Sydney Sweeney Revealed That the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion Is a… Face Wand?

The girls of the hit HBO Max show Euphoria are the talk of the town right now. It seems like we're always reading about new ways to emulate their style or about Euphoria-inspired makeup looks that channel each character. And while we're here for it, we also understand if it's not for you. The looks can be quite out-there and not always easy to incorporate in your day-to-day, but what is totally achievable (and welcome all day, every day) is Sydney Sweeney's ever-glowing complexion — both in the show and IRL — and we know her secret.