Sydney Sweeney Revealed That the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion Is a… Face Wand?
The girls of the hit HBO Max show Euphoria are the talk of the town right now. It seems like we're always reading about new ways to emulate their style or about Euphoria-inspired makeup looks that channel each character. And while we're here for it, we also understand if it's not for you. The looks can be quite out-there and not always easy to incorporate in your day-to-day, but what is totally achievable (and welcome all day, every day) is Sydney Sweeney's ever-glowing complexion — both in the show and IRL — and we know her secret.
Skincare can get complex, with multi-step beauty routines, hard-to-produce ingredient names, and an overwhelming amount of choice, but it doesn't have to be. Sometimes, all it takes to really get the results you want is the small (but mighty) Sweeney- and esthetician-approved SolaWave beauty wand that's been gaining so much traction in the beauty world.
Sweeney called out the SolaWave wand in an interview about her favorite things with Story and Rain. "I started using the SolaWave Wand within the last few weeks, and I use it every single day," she shared, adding "I went to the gym today and everyone was like, 'Your skin. It's glowing. What did you change?'"
It's not what she changed, but rather, what product she added in, with said product being the SolaWave wand. This skincare tool is unlike your typical facial devices; it's incredibly easy to use and there's no intense buzzing or shocking involved, one reason it's so popular. Don't let its compact design fool you, either, because this wand packs a punch, in that it's basically four tools in one: It has red light therapy that rejuvenates skin and improves vibrance, microcurrents that fight signs of aging and promote a healthy complexion, a facial massage to decrease puffiness, and therapeutic warmth to reduce redness and promote that lit-from-within glow.
You can read more about the science behind it here, and then you'll understand why it's become such a hot commodity, with other celebs like Mandy Moore and Esther Povitsky fans of the wand, too.
The SolaWave wand can be used on almost all areas of the face, like the forehead, the eyes, cheeks, jaw, neck, and upper lip, and has a moveable head that goes into two distinct positions (a vertical I shape as well as a horizontal T shape) to easily target those hard-to-reach crevices. It's also best to use the SolaWave on hydrated skin; slather on the brand's activating serum or go with your favorite facial mist or serum to ensure the wand can glide smoothly.
Let's be real: Everyone wants glowing, smooth, hydrated skin, and the SolaWave wand will help you achieve just that. Shop the kit (which includes the wand and serum) while it's on sale below or snatch up the facial massage wand on its own.
