Sydney Sweeney Used Hollywood's Go-To Foundation for Her Luxe 2022 Emmy Awards Glam Glowing skin is always in Published on September 13, 2022 09:30 PM Now, this is what dreams are made of! When Sydney Sweeney stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys, heads turned. Not only did the Euphoria actress (who also celebrated her 25th birthday on the same day) look positively breathtaking in an ornate Oscar de la Renta ball gown featuring embellished floral appliqués and an alluring open back detail, but her soft yet modern glam proved to be perfectly fitting for the occasion, too. Turns out, Sweeney's makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, used all Giorgio Armani Beauty products for her look, and we have the full breakdown in case you want to stock up on luxe new makeup and recreate this masterpiece at home. The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards For starters, Hernandez prepped The White Lotus star's complexion with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Primer, and then applied an even layer of the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 5.75 to Sweeney's face. Armani Beauty Buy It! Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $69; giorgioarmanibeauty.com and nordstrom.com If this foundation sounds familiar, it's because it's consistently mentioned amongst makeup artists and their famous clients alike. As one of Hollywood's tried-and-true complexion products, this popular formula counts Tessa Thompson, Maude Apatow, and several others as fans, namely because it never fails to deliver all-day medium coverage that looks like skin. Available in 40 shades, this blendable base glides on beautifully and delivers a radiant, lit-from-within glow. If you thought Sweeney looked especially ethereal on Emmys night, this product may have been a contributing factor! Hernandez then set her foundation with the Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder in shade 5.5, and brightened and concealed any darkness around the star's under-eye area with the Luminous Silk Concealer in shade 5. To create more definition on Sweeney's face, the beauty pro then applied the Neo Nude Melting Color Balm along the hollows of her cheeks and pressed the Neo Nude A-Blush in shade 50 (and cheerful bubblegum pink) onto the apples of her cheeks for a gorgeous flush of color. As for the eyes, Hernandez mixed warm shades of the Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow to create a soft wash on the outer corners of her eyes and defined the lash line with the Smooth Silk Eyeliner. She finished off the star's mesmerizing look with a few coats of the Eccentrico Mascara (a volumizing formula that lasts all day), and topped off the actress' pout with the Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick in shade 109 (a plush nude pink color) as the finishing touch. Shop the exact Giorgio Armani products used on Sweeney below, and check out the entire range of luxe products to indulge in this season. Armani Beauty Buy It! Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, $38; giorgioarmanibeauty.com and nordstrom.com Armani Beauty Buy It! Giorgio Armani Neo Nude-A Blush, $36; giorgioarmanibeauty.com Armani Beauty Buy It! Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Eyeshadow, $30; giorgioarmanibeauty.com and nordstrom.com Armani Beauty Buy It! Giorgio Armani Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick, $39; giorgioarmanibeauty.com and nordstrom.com Armani Beauty Buy It! Giorgio Armani Eccentrico Mascara, $32; giorgioarmanibeauty.com and nordstrom.com