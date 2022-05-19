Supergoop Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year Right Now — Here's What to Buy
Sunny days are here again.
And just in time to kick off summer, Supergoop is helping out with a handsome discount on all of its awesome sunscreen offerings. Starting today, shoppers can score 20 percent off sitewide with code SUNNY20, which means you can stock up for the next few months and save while you're at it.
If Supergoop sounds familiar, it's likely because the brand is consistently praised by both experts and celebrities, including Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga. (Even our editors love Supergoop!) Medical aesthetician Cassandra Bankson often recommends the popular Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 to her clients, especially those with sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin.
Buy It! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $24.14 with code SUNNY20 (orig. $34); supergoop.com
"Supergoop has some of the best sunscreens out there. The products are effective and give the appearance of makeup with the benefit of total sun protection," Bankson tells PEOPLE. "I've found that its products have ingredients that benefit the condition and health of the skin overall, which means your skin will improve over time, not just by protecting it, but also from what's inside the formulas."
Bankson also shares that she often skips foundation when wearing the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 because the weightless, invisible formula is just that good.
If you love the sound of that, then explore the site for other great SPF options for both the face and body. Not sure where to start? We have some suggestions.
The Glowscreen SPF 40 is a must if you prefer a dewy finish; it can also serve double-duty as a lightweight primer underneath the rest of your makeup. If you want serious protection, pick up the new Every Single Face Watery Lotion SPF 50, which is cooling to the touch and inspired by Gen Z. You could also try the SPF 50 spray that was used on Hilary Duff for her nude cover shoot for Women's Health.
Shop more best-sellers from Supergoop below before the sale ends on May 24!
Buy It! Every Single Face Water Lotion SPF 50, $27.20 with code SUNNY20 (orig. $34); supergoop.com
Buy It! Glowscreen SPF 40, $36.80 with code SUNNY20 (orig. $46); supergoop.com
Buy It! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, $25.60 with code SUNNY20 (orig. $32); supergoop.com
Buy It! Play 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 30 with Green Algae, $28.80 with code SUNNY20 (orig. $36); supergoop.com
