Supergoop Is Having a Massive Sitewide Sale for a Limited Time Only — Here's What to Buy

There's something so satisfying about squeezing out the last few drops of a favorite product. If you're anything like us, you did just that with any remaining tubes of tried-and-true sunscreen these past few weeks.

While summer may be almost over, there's no reason to quit your SPF kick — after all, you should diligently apply sunscreen all year round, which is why we're especially excited to spread the news about a can't-miss SPF sale that's happening right now.

Supergoop (the best-selling sunscreen brand that counts Mindy Kaling, Hilary Duff, and Sydney Sweeney as fans) quietly kicked off its sitewide fall sale this week. You can score 20 percent off everything from now through Tuesday, September 20. Use the code FF20 at checkout to take advantage of these rare deals while you can, and trust us when we say there's a lot to love from this brand.

For starters, the very popular Unseen Sunscreen is an absolute must since it provides seamless, completely clear SPF 40 protection, and it also doubles as a gorgeous makeup primer. This one glides on beautifully and is undetectable under foundation, so you can breathe easy knowing you're primed and protected in one simple step.

This would also be a great time to incorporate those skincare-meets-sunscreen products into your daily routine, including the Bright Eyed Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 that has probiotics and caffeine to help to depuff and smooth the eye area, and the (Re)Setting Mineral Powder SPF 35, which brushes on for foolproof touch-ups when you're on the go. This purse-friendly essential comes in four shades for easy color matching, can be applied over makeup or on bare skin, and mattifies the complexion on contact. Talk about a multi-tasking miracle worker!

And of course, you'll want to stock up on everyday staples for the entire family, like the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract so your dwindling sunscreen supply is a thing of the past.

Shop these Supergoop best-sellers ASAP to take advantage of the sitewide sale before it's over.

