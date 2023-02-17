Lifestyle Beauty Pamela Anderson and Hailey Bieber Both Love These Hydrating SPF Drops Sun protection never looked so good By Erika Reals Erika Reals Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 11:32 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Aside from both women being trendsetters in their own right, Hailey Bieber and Pamela Anderson have another thing in common: They both love their Summer Fridays ShadeDrops. Pamela recently revealed that she uses the ShadeDrops in her In The Bag video for Vogue, noting she wished she would have used more sunscreen when she was younger. "I counted my freckles the other day, I have like 137 just on my nose — should have worn this," she says in the video. Hailey is clearly also a fan of the product, sharing on her Instagram Stories that she had just finished an entire bottle with the caption, "Empty" and a tear emoji. The 10 Best Self-Tanning Drops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Sephora Buy It! $36; sephora.com And we understand why — the ShadeDrops provide SPF protection from harmful UV rays while simultaneously offering skincare benefits like vitamin E and ethyl ferulate to help protect skin against free radicals, as well as squalane which helps skin to retain moisture. Add to that an infusion of chamomile, an antioxidant that helps soothe skin and slows down the effects of aging. The tinted formula works well with all skin tones and blends in beautifully with or without other makeup or skincare products, resulting in a natural, dewy finish that leaves your skin feeling fresh and protected. As a mineral sunscreen, meaning it utilizes zinc oxide or titanium dioxide (or sometimes both) as its key sun-protecting ingredient, this offering works to physically block harmful rays while sitting on top of the skin. Mineral formulas are often too-thick and/or leave a white cast, so we love that Summer Fridays' lightweight and complementary blend is the antithesis to the product category. Up Next: The 10 Best Blue Light Skincare of 2023