Pamela Anderson and Hailey Bieber Both Love These Hydrating SPF Drops

Aside from both women being trendsetters in their own right, Hailey Bieber and Pamela Anderson have another thing in common: They both love their Summer Fridays ShadeDrops.

Pamela recently revealed that she uses the ShadeDrops in her In The Bag video for Vogue, noting she wished she would have used more sunscreen when she was younger. "I counted my freckles the other day, I have like 137 just on my nose — should have worn this," she says in the video. Hailey is clearly also a fan of the product, sharing on her Instagram Stories that she had just finished an entire bottle with the caption, "Empty" and a tear emoji.