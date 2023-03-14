My Favorite Lip Balm Once Had a 6,000-Person Waitlist, so I Scooped Up These Just-Dropped Shades ASAP

My love affair with Summer Fridays products began back during the peak quarantine days of 2020. After a day of classes over Zoom, I would rub the brand's Jet Lag mask all over my face, I'd bury myself in its blue and white tie-dye merch set, and I'd coat my lips in what had immediately become my favorite lip balm.

Almost three years later, I've run out of the mask and I've lost my sweats, but the Lip Butter Balm? It's still my go-to lip product. I've loved it so much, I've gone through at least three tubes of the glossy goodness. I just can't shake the feeling I get every time I swipe it on — the smell of vanilla wafts up to my nose, my lips feel mega-hydrated, and they just look so shiny.

And while it's not summer yet, nor is it Friday, the brand knows how to make any day better — two new shades, Pink Sugar and Cherry, just launched, both of which were sent to me to try. But if you're set on grabbing them, I'd suggest you hurry: One Lip Butter Balm is sold every minute, and there was once a 6,000+-person waitlist across all four shades at Sephora, according to the brand.

The lip butter balms are formulated with shea and murumuru seed butters for a hit of hydration and a soothing effect. When it comes to that glossy glow, the vegan waxes present in the formula not only bring the shine, but work to soften the lips. The balms are all vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free, too.

My all-time favorite shade is the classic vanilla. On minimal makeup days, I love to swipe on the lip butter balm for a subtle shine, but if I want more color, all I have to do is add some lip liner before coating my lips with the balm. I always apply it before bed too, and when I wake up, my chapped lips are, miraculously, no longer chapped. Plus, the product is packaged in an easy, squeezable tube, which stops the balm from getting everywhere when it's applied, and gives the product an overall sleek look.

The two new shades, Pink Sugar and Cherry, are also equally gorgeous on the lips. The former has a scent that reminds me of yummy holiday cookies, and it adds such a lovely, natural flush to the lips. As for the latter, I'm not the biggest fan of cherry scents, but this one is fruity and sweet without being too overpowering. The color has a pretty powerful payoff, but it doesn't feel like you're wearing a full-on red lip.

I've even shared the Summer Fridays love with my friends: A few days after letting one of my friends borrow some of my Lip Butter Balm, I received a text from her that read something along the lines of "What was that vanilla lip gloss you were using?" And I'm far from the only fan, as celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele, and Sofia Richie have all used the lip balms before, too.

So, here I am, telling the world that the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms are simply the best. Head over to Sephora to stock up on Vanilla, Pink Sugar, Cherry, and more shades now.

