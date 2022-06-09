7 New SPF Products Packed with Powerful Anti-Aging Skincare Ingredients to Try This Summer
Here comes the sun!
Now that summer is officially here, you should pick up a fresh bottle (or two) of sunscreen to get you through the sunniest months. As you probably already know, SPF is absolutely essential for preventing painful burns and life-threatening forms of cancer — not to mention keeping premature aging, sun spots, hyperpigmentation, and a world of other skin concerns at bay.
"The most important thing you can do is keep trying different formulas until you find one you really like and will consistently wear," Morgan Rackley, celebrity esthetician and owner of Luminous Skin Atlanta, tells PEOPLE.
"Most people tend to not regularly wear SPF because they don't like how it feels or looks — but technology has come such a long way," she adds. "Sunscreens are getting thinner in consistency and now have beautiful blending capabilities. Remember, the best SPF is the one you will actually wear!"
To Rackley's point, thick, greasy, gloppy sunscreens aren't the norm these days. The latest products to hit the market are easy to layer into your regular skincare routine and not only supremely protective against sun damage, but also packed with nourishing ingredients to improve the tone and texture of your skin over time.
New SPF Products to Try for Summer 2022
In case you're concerned that fancy new formulas may not work as well as old-school sunscreens, Rackley assured us that these innovative products really do deliver, meaning you'll be protected against UVA and UVB rays while reaping the benefits of effective anti-aging ingredients.
"Sunscreens have very strict rules they must abide by to be able to get a sunscreen label, so I would not worry about efficacy in these skincare-meets-sunscreen products. Instead, I would be more concerned that you're using enough of the product to get the optimum coverage and protection," she says.
However, it would never hurt to use traditional sunscreen in conjunction with these products — and you should definitely be using it on other parts of your body, like your neck, shoulders, arms, hands, legs, and feet, and reapplying often if you're staying outside.
Below, check out seven new sunscreen products that are so good, you'll actually look forward to reapplying them throughout the day.
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
Buy It! Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40, $64; iliabeauty.com
Ilia has won over celebrity makeup artists, influencers, and everyone in between, and its latest launch is already a crowd pleaser. The brand new C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 is a lightweight serum packed with powerful ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane, zinc oxide, and other actives that leave skin hydrated, protected, and radiant.
It comes in three barely-there translucent shades, which means you can swipe it on with sheer satisfaction of nailing a no-makeup look with SPF.
Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin
Buy It! Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin, $47; irisandromeo.com
When founder Michele Gough dreamt up Weekend Skin, she had time on her mind.
"I'm always looking for shortcuts to great skin, and like most women, I'm busy. I'm obsessed with creating potent single products that reduce skincare routines to a single step — it's better for us and less waste for our planet," she tells PEOPLE.
"I created a first-of-its-kind formula that packs vitamin C serum and niacinamide with mineral SPF 50 — and it just glows. It's a moisturizer, sunscreen, and highlighter in one. It comes in one shade that works on all skin tones. You can't mess it up. It disappears into the skin and leaves zero white cast."
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50
Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50, $34; sephora.com
Another SPF product with powerful ingredients in its formula is the new Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 40 from Glow Recipe. This one smells just like the juicy summer fruit and promises to boost your glow and hydration levels with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe.
"I cannot tell you how great this sunscreen is. It's not too greasy like ordinary sunscreen, it goes great under makeup (no pilling) and it's greatly reduced the wrinkle lines on my face," one Sephora reviewer shared, adding that it's "done more for my face in only three weeks than retinol cream has done in years. Do yourself a favor and add this to your daily routine."
Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Buy It! Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40, $36; supergoop.com
Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 is the most recent launch from Supergoop, the wildly popular sunscreen brand loved by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeney, to name just a few. This genius product comes in two sunkissed shades to flatter all skin tones and multitasks as a primer to wear under makeup. It also looks great on its own, leaving a radiant, dewy finish without a trace of glitz or glitter.
"Supergoop will forever remain in my arsenal of sunscreens. It truly looks great on any and everyone — regardless of skin tone," Rackley says.
Murad Correct & Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 45
Buy It! Murad Correct & Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $69; murad.com
Dermatologist-formulated Murad's summer-ready miracle worker is the new two-in-one Correct & Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45, which combines a brightening serum with effective sun protection.
The super thin formula plays well with other products and includes carotenoid technology, which reflects UV light and acts as a powerful antioxidant to brighten and reduce visible discoloration. It also has the unique addition of beet extract, which hydrates deeply and absorbs right into the skin.
Everyday Humans Rose from Above Mineral Sunscreen
Buy It! Everyday Humans Rose from Above Mineral Sunscreen, $26; everydayhumans.com
This buzzy sustainable skincare brand (which is female- and AAPI-owned) is known for its fabulous face-saving formulas (the Resting Beach Face SPF 30 Sunscreen Serum is a best seller), and its latest, the Rose from Above Mineral Sunscreen, does not disappoint. The brand says its SPF 35 formula is the first sunscreen to ever incorporate upcycled ingredients.
Swipe on this tinted, barrier-friendly base and enjoy its airy, lightweight texture that leaves an almost filtered finish on skin.
Hatch Sunny Mama for Face SPF 50
Buy It! Hatch Sunny Mama For Face SPF 50, $42; hatchcollection.com
If you're expecting, check out the brand new Sunny Mama for Face SPF 50 sunscreen from Hatch Collection. Dr. Claire Wolinsky, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, gives this one her stamp of approval for expectant mothers.
"It's hard to navigate sunscreens and which ingredients are deemed 'pregnancy safe,' but I would opt for a product free of any chemicals that could pass through the placenta to a developing fetus. Non-nano zinc oxide SPF 50 is ideal and safe for use during pregnancy and lactation," she tells PEOPLE.
The ultra-light mineral sunscreen lotion is designed not to irritate even the most sensitive of hormonal skin, and as an added bonus, it's formulated with sunflower extract, vitamin E, or niacinamide.
