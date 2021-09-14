Sophia Bush Is 'Eyebrow Obsessed' — and Relies on This $7 Vegan Brow Pencil for Perfect Arches
It's always a pleasant surprise when celebrities reveal their beauty routines with nothing to gain. Aside from the odd product share on social media, normally, a peek at stars' full medicine cabinets means they're promoting a new project. And while there's nothing wrong with that, Sophia Bush just switched up the typical.
In a video for Allure posted earlier this month, the actress and Work in Progress podcast host let viewers in on her 10-minute formula for glowing skin and perfect eyebrows. Based on her skincare picks — a mix of Augustinus Bader, Tata Harper, and Dr. Barbara Sturm — we were expecting her makeup routine to be just as splurgy. The twist? Her beautiful arches come via a $7 drugstore brow pencil.
"I am an eyebrow person. I'm actually very eyebrow obsessed," the famously throaty-voiced Bush intoned. "I don't let anyone touch my eyebrows, but I have found that if I just leave them alone, the Italian genes that I got from my mom's side do a really good job in the bushy eyebrow department."
Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil, $6.66-$10; amazon.com and ulta.com
Still, even half-Italians have sparse spots. Bush combs her brows out and up, she says, and then uses NYX Professional Makeup's Micro Brow Pencil to fill in the front of her eyebrows with small, straight strokes. Bush has good taste; the twist-up brow pencil ranks as one of Amazon's best-selling brow pencils (just after Maybelline's $6 "godsend" Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil), and touts over 25,000 five-star ratings.
"I LOVE this product. I was looking at high-end pencils, and couldn't bring myself to spend that much on one," writes a veteran brow pencil user. "I found this one and thought I'd give it a shot. I'm so glad I did!!! It's amazing. Goes on so smoothly, no flakes, blends well. I'm thrilled to have found this."
Others comment that the ultra-fine tip "draws on like a pencil" for crisp faux hairs, and its application stays precise thanks to the no-sharpening aspect. The formula isn't too creamy or too dry, and features shades in both the warm- and cool-toned family, even making a fit for hard-to-match redheads. One writes: "I had despaired of ever finding a red-brown eyebrow pencil that actually matched my hair color, but NYX did it!"
The same person says it takes less than two minutes to apply and stays on all day — the wear is comparable to Anastasia Beverly Hills' $23 Brow Wiz, per another shopper. "It gives me the perfect control to really shape my eyebrows, get good points at the end, and fill in without it looking too heavy," one more person writes, and another emphasizes that it's the best pencil to avoid the "drawn on" eyebrow look, especially with the help of an included blending brush.
"This is hands-down the BEST brow pencil ever! I was spending $25 on Estée Lauder and a friend told me to try [this] — it's 10 times better and way more affordable," writes a last reviewer. "The texture is smooth as a baby's bottom, [and] you are able to get a good edge for definition. People tell me my brows look perfect, which means a lot, because I was late to the brow game and I don't have a lot to work with. This eyebrow pencil ticks all the boxes to help you achieve the perfect brow."
Have Bush-y brow envy? Pick up the brow pencil on Amazon while select shades are on sale for under $7.
