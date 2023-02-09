This Magic Wand and Sheet Mask Combo Gives My Dull, Dry Skin an Instantly Gorgeous Glow

The Solawave duo is my secret to a healthy, hydrated glow

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience.

Published on February 9, 2023

It's no secret that I'm ride-or-die for my Solawave Wand.

Ever since I incorporated it into my skincare routine over a year ago, I can't stop talking about it. I poured my heart and soul out about the magical skincare device in a glowing review (pun intended) last spring, and I've since introduced my mom, sister, and one of my best friends to its red light therapy powers. But little did I know that the Solawave Wand could actually deliver even better results than I was already seeing.

Solawave debuted a Hydrating Sheet Mask that works in tandem with its popular wand last November, and I was graciously sent a few of them to try. After using just one, I was instantly hooked.

Using the wand as instructed (read: with a hydrating serum) makes my skin look more taut and radiant, but with the sheet mask, it's got the added bonus of making it look healthy and moisturized, too. I didn't think I would see that much of a difference just by adding the mask, but I was honestly shocked after my first time trying the combo. Not only did my face look more firm and plump, but it also glowed in a way I've never seen using any other product. I even felt like my skin looked extra hydrated with makeup on.

The mask has a cool, jelly-like feel straight out of the packaging. It's made of a thick biodegradable paper that's soaked with a proprietary blend of ingredients that minimize the appearance of pores, brighten dark spots, activate collagen production, and deeply hydrate for a plump and rejuvenated look.

Like any sheet mask, it has holes for your eyes, nose, and mouth. It's just slightly larger than my face, so I pull it right to my hairline and then put the extra under my chin to spread onto my neck. Once you remove the mask, just use the Solawave device like normal to press the leftover serum into your skin. If you're a Solawave newbie, the brand has this helpful tutorial video that shows how to use the wand properly.

The brand recommends leaving the mask on for 15 to 20 minutes, but I've noticed that if I leave it on for longer than 10 minutes, it starts to dry out, meaning there isn't much product left for the wand to smoothly glide across. I would occasionally squeeze some of the serum out of the packaging to help with this.

The Solawave Wand has been used on and by a slew of A-listers since its debut in 2020. And even though the mask only launched a few months ago, it's already being used in tandem with the wand around Hollywood: Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles prepped Gabrielle Union's skin with the mask and wand before the Strange World premiere for a radiant red carpet glow.

Having used this magical duo on nine different occasions, I can confidently say the Solawave wand and mask will stay in my skincare routine for a long time to come — it's my key to hydrated, healthy-looking skin. (Psst: Pick up a 10-pack to save $2 per mask.)

Alex Warner is a commerce editor and strategist for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

