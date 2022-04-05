The Magic Wand Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, and More Celebs Use for a Radiant Glow Before Red Carpets Is on Sale
Magic may not exist, but there's one little wand that comes incredibly close to delivering it. No, it's not going to move inanimate objects or produce whatever you want out of thin air, but it may give you the fresh complexion you desire. We're talking about SolaWave's Light Therapy Wand, a dermatologist-approved tool that's behind some of the glowing faces around Hollywood.
Reese Witherspoon prepped her skin for the SAG Awards with the handy device after applying her Biossance products. Mandy Moore and Nicole Kidman's makeup artists also used it on their skin before red carpet appearances. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently revealed that she uses the SolaWave wand in her routine "every single day" and that people started to notice her glow.
Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $169 (orig. $181); solawave.co
So why is it slowly creeping into all the stars' beauty routines? The tiny tool is packed with four science-backed dermatology technologies to reduce the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, dark circles, and dark spots. It uses microcurrents to stimulate muscles and improve signs of anti-aging, red light therapy to boost natural radiance, low vibrations to give a de-puffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to reduce redness and increase absorption of products.
The tool has a moveable head that turns in two positions and automatically turns on when it touches the skin. Start by applying the brand's Renew Complex Activating Serum (which can deliver results four times faster) or after slathering on your regular skincare products. Then, simply glide it across your forehead, under eyes, cheeks, jaw, neck, and upper lip. According to the brand, you'll start seeing results in as little as two weeks when you use the beauty wand regularly.
The SolaWave reviews are in, and customers love it just as much celebrities do. People are truly impressed by how quickly their skin has improved using the wand. Some are even calling it "a must" for your beauty routine and the closest thing to a magic wand.
"I have been using the SolaWave for a few weeks and am thrilled with the results," one reviewer wrote. "Within the first few days I immediately noticed how much it was helping with the puffiness around my eyes. It is so relaxing and easy to use, it feels like I am treating myself!"
If you want to see what all the hype is about, you can get the SolaWave wand on sale when you purchase the kit that comes with the brand's serum. Together the two normally cost $189, but as a bundle deal you get $12 off. While it may not seem like much, scoring any celeb-approved product for less is a pretty big deal.
A few of SolaWave's other products are also on sale, including the brand's new Blue Light Therapy Wand that fights against breakouts for $20 off and a bundle of its activating serum for under $60. We don't know when these deals end, so be sure to add the SolaWave products you want to your cart while you can get them on sale — radiant skin awaits!
Buy It! SolaWave Renew Complex Activating Serum Bundle, $59 (orig. $64); solawave.co
Buy It! SolaWave Skincare Wand with Blue Light Therapy, $119 (orig. $139); solawave.co
