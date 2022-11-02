Lifestyle Beauty You Can Get Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand for Free with This Massive Sale This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen it go for By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: SolaWave/Instagram If you've ever wished you could wave a magic wand and poof, have an instant glowing complexion, Solawave will be your dream fairy godmother. The brand has been making waves in Hollywood ever since it came to market with its sleek red light therapy tool that resembles (drumroll, please) a wand, which you can get for free right now. In honor of its second birthday, the brand is hosting its biggest sale ever: When you buy one Solawave Wand, you get another for absolutely no cost. That essentially means you can snag one for just under $75, which is the cheapest price we've seen it go for. This offer extends to all skincare products on its website, including the new acne treatment device and hydrating sheet masks. There's no promo code required to get this deal, so simply add the two (or more) products you want to your cart and watch your total drastically drop at checkout. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. If you've noticed celebrities looking extra radiant recently on red carpets, it's because the pocket-size device has been used on countless A-listers as part of their skincare prep. Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and Letitia Wright are just a few of the most notable stars to shine from it. So what exactly makes this skincare wand so magical? For starters, it delivers red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers — one of the deepest that can penetrate into the skin — to enhance natural luminosity and improve fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scarring over time. It also features microcurrents that stimulate muscles and deeper layers of the skin to promote smoothness, low vibrations that offer a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth that reduces redness and helps products absorb better into skin. Shoppers Say This Vitamin C Serum from Jessica Alba's Beauty Brand Provides an 'Immediate Natural Glow' To use it, gently press the wand to your skin and swipe in upward and outward motions along your forehead, cheekbones, chin, and under eye area. It can be paired with your favorite serum or Solawave's Renew Complex serum, a gel-like formula with blue tansy and hyaluronic acid that helps to evenly distribute microcurrents for quicker results. (Psst: You can get the buy one get, one free deal on the serum, too!) And while best results are seen with regular use, many Solwave reviewers said they've seen more radiant skin after just one session. People have even referred to it as "magical," and some say they're so impressed that they're buying them as gifts. With the holiday season quickly approaching, this sale makes for the perfect excuse to grab the Solawave wand for yourself and for a friend to wrap up later. Keep scrolling the shop all of Solawave's products before the sale ends on Wednesday, November 16. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $169 (orig. $181); solawave.co Solawave Buy It! Solawave Renew Complex Serum, $32; solawave.co Solawave Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne: 3 Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment, $99; solawave.co Solawave Buy It! Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask, $9; solawave.co Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 