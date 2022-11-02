You Can Get Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand for Free with This Massive Sale

If you've ever wished you could wave a magic wand and poof, have an instant glowing complexion, Solawave will be your dream fairy godmother. The brand has been making waves in Hollywood ever since it came to market with its sleek red light therapy tool that resembles (drumroll, please) a wand, which you can get for free right now.

In honor of its second birthday, the brand is hosting its biggest sale ever: When you buy one Solawave Wand, you get another for absolutely no cost. That essentially means you can snag one for just under $75, which is the cheapest price we've seen it go for.

This offer extends to all skincare products on its website, including the new acne treatment device and hydrating sheet masks. There's no promo code required to get this deal, so simply add the two (or more) products you want to your cart and watch your total drastically drop at checkout.

If you've noticed celebrities looking extra radiant recently on red carpets, it's because the pocket-size device has been used on countless A-listers as part of their skincare prep. Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and Letitia Wright are just a few of the most notable stars to shine from it.

So what exactly makes this skincare wand so magical? For starters, it delivers red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers — one of the deepest that can penetrate into the skin — to enhance natural luminosity and improve fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scarring over time. It also features microcurrents that stimulate muscles and deeper layers of the skin to promote smoothness, low vibrations that offer a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth that reduces redness and helps products absorb better into skin.

To use it, gently press the wand to your skin and swipe in upward and outward motions along your forehead, cheekbones, chin, and under eye area. It can be paired with your favorite serum or Solawave's Renew Complex serum, a gel-like formula with blue tansy and hyaluronic acid that helps to evenly distribute microcurrents for quicker results. (Psst: You can get the buy one get, one free deal on the serum, too!)

And while best results are seen with regular use, many Solwave reviewers said they've seen more radiant skin after just one session. People have even referred to it as "magical," and some say they're so impressed that they're buying them as gifts.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, this sale makes for the perfect excuse to grab the Solawave wand for yourself and for a friend to wrap up later. Keep scrolling the shop all of Solawave's products before the sale ends on Wednesday, November 16.

