The Magic Skincare Wand Sydney Sweeney and Reese Witherspoon Love Is Also a Staple in My Routine
I've never gotten a professional facial or skincare treatment before. My skin can be sensitive, so I've always been a bit wary of it overreacting from products or tools used during them, and, to be honest, many options are just way too expensive for my budget to get them regularly. So when I first heard about the SolaWave wand, my interest was piqued.
It launched in September 2020 and has quickly become one of the buzziest beauty tools on the market. It's been used by a slew of celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Mandy Moore, and Molly Sims. When the brand offered to send me one to try, I couldn't resist. Let's just say, I didn't believe in magic, but I'm starting to after using my SolaWave wand.
The tiny tool combines four dermatology technologies in one sleek, portable device — one of the most important being red light therapy. The SolaWave uses red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers, which is one of the deepest that can penetrate into the skin based on the electromagnetic spectrum, according to skincare expert and medical aesthetician Cassandra Bankson.
Buy It! SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $111.75 with code DAD25 (orig. $149); solawave.co
"Red light can be a wonderful addition [for] people who are struggling with active acne or scarring, in addition to their other prescriptions, [over-the-counter] products, and treatment options," she tells PEOPLE. "This can lead to enhanced skin luminosity, as well as helping with texture and collagen density, which improves some fine lines, wrinkles, and skin luminosity when done regularly and over time."
Bankson noted that red light therapy is one of the treatments that is safe and effective to do at home. She also owns a SolaWave wand and loves how small it is so that she can keep it in her routine even on-the-go. The pocket-sized tool also features microcurrents that stimulate muscles and deeper layers of the skin to promote smoothness, low vibrations that provide a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth that reduces redness and aids in the absorption of products.
I've been using the SolaWave wand pretty regularly in my beauty regimen for a little over a year now, and I truly do notice results even after just one use. Of course, I go through bouts of time where it falls out of my routine, during which my skin definitely appears duller. But when I use the wand consistently, it always leaves my skin looking more radiant and taut.
Since I usually wake up with tired eyes, I tend to use the wand more in the mornings for its depuffing capabilities. The areas where I notice the biggest difference are between my brows and my forehead — they look visibly smoother after application.
The SolaWave can be used with the brand's Renew Complex serum or any other you've got at home. Its blue tansy and hyaluronic acid gel-like serum helps to evenly distribute microcurrents, which can help lead to faster results. I've gone through a whole bottle and have also used one of my own serums and didn't notice too much of a change between the two.
After applying my serum, I'll glide the device beneath my eyes and along my forehead, cheekbones, jawline, and neck in an upward and outward direction. I typically swipe it across the same area anywhere from 10 to 12 times before moving on to the next. The device automatically turns on when it touches skin, and I enjoy that I can turn the head of it to comfortably reach areas on my face.
The brand recommends using it five minutes a day for three days a week to see the best results, and you will see them! I know I have, and I'm not alone in my love for the wand. The hundreds of SolaWave reviews speak volumes for just how good it is. People actually are calling it a "magical product." Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney even said in a recent interview that everyone started noticing her glow after she'd been using SolaWave for a few weeks.
I can't rave enough about the difference it's made for my skin. It's truly become a staple in my routine. Add to the fact that it stays charged for up to 12 sessions, is travel-friendly, and is incredibly easy to implement in your regular regimen, and it's safe to say it really is a game-changing tool in the beauty industry.
If you splurge on one thing for your skincare routine, let it be a SolaWave wand. Shop it on sale from the brand's website or on Amazon.
Buy It! SolaWave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $126.75 with code DAD25 (orig. $181); solawave.co and $139 with coupon (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! SolaWave Renew Complex Serum, $24 with code DAD25 (orig. $32); solawave.com and $32; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Everything from the Skincare Brand Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Love Is on Sale for Just a Little Bit Longer
- Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18
- Any Home Can Feel Like a Beachfront Paradise with These Under-$100 Finds from Amazon's Coastal Storefront
- Deal Alert! This Best-Selling Fan with 68,000 Perfect Ratings Is Just $19 at Amazon