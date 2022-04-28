Hollywood Moms Love This Skincare Wand That Shoppers Call 'Magical' — and Right Now, It's Cheaper Than Ever

In honor of Mother's Day, the company is hosting its biggest sale of the year, which lets you score this SolaWave wand for 25 percent off. This knocks the price down to just $112 — the cheapest we've ever seen the skincare tool go for. Just enter the promo code MOM25 at checkout to get the discount, plus free three-day shipping. If you order now, it should arrive with enough time to wrap it up before the holiday.