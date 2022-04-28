Hollywood Moms Love This Skincare Wand That Shoppers Call 'Magical' — and Right Now, It's Cheaper Than Ever
Flowers, jewelry, and sentimental keepsakes are just a few Mother's Day gifts you've probably given your mom over the years. But if you really want to spoil her on May 8, you might want to give her one of the buzziest, Hollywood mom-approved beauty tools — especially since it's on sale right now.
If you're not familiar with the SolaWave Red Light therapy wand, you should be. The pocket-size skincare device is being praised by shoppers for its "magical" abilities, giving them a radiant glow in an instant and their overall best skin in two weeks. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Mandy Moore are just a few famous moms who have used the tool prior to red carpet appearances.
In honor of Mother's Day, the company is hosting its biggest sale of the year, which lets you score this SolaWave wand for 25 percent off. This knocks the price down to just $112 — the cheapest we've ever seen the skincare tool go for. Just enter the promo code MOM25 at checkout to get the discount, plus free three-day shipping. If you order now, it should arrive with enough time to wrap it up before the holiday.
Buy It! SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $111.75 with code MOM25 (orig. $149); solawave.co
Now, let's break down the science behind it: The sleek skincare device seamlessly combines four dermatology technologies in one. Microcurrents stimulate muscles to improve signs of anti-aging, red light rejuvenates the skin's natural vibrance, low vibrations provide a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth aids in absorption of products and reduces redness.
It has a moveable head that can be set either vertically or horizontally to better target certain areas of the face and will automatically start when it touches skin. Before using, apply your favorite serum, or the brand's Renew Complex Activating Serum that's also on sale, and gently glide the wand head across your forehead, under your eyes, and around your cheeks, jaw, neck, and upper lip using upward and outward motions.
According to research from the brand, "93 percent of people reported their skin looked more vibrant and lifted after using the SolaWave for 14 days." Since its debut in 2020, the SolaWave wand has earned an overall 4.8-star rating.
"This little wand has done miraculous things to my 50+ year old face," one reviewer wrote. "I've stopped Botox and was looking for a new chemical free way to support and regenerate… I found it! Thank you SolaWave team, well done!" Another reviewer, who's in their 70s and had been using the SolaWave wand for two weeks, even said their dermatologist thought they were in their 40s.
Considering the beaming SolaWave reviews from customers and the fandom brewing among famous moms, yours is bound to love it, too. This deal has no expiration date at the time of writing, but at this low price point, we imagine it could sell out quickly. If you really want to spoil Mom, grab the wand and serum bundle, which is now down to $127 with the code.
Go ahead, treat her to the glowing complexion of her dreams (and maybe yourself while you're at it) by scooping up the SolaWave wand while it's on sale.
Buy It! SolaWave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $126.75 with code MOM25 (orig. $181); solawave.co
Buy It! SolaWave Renew Complex Serum, $24 with code MOM25 (orig. $32); solawave.co
