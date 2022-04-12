The Magic Skincare Wand That Sparked Vanessa Hudgens' Red Carpet Glow Is Now the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Imagine you could clear up breakouts by waving a magic wand over your skin. A dream that doesn't seem possible, right? Wrong.
There's one beauty tool brand that's slowly taking over the makeup bags of celebrities and customers alike for its ability to do just that. We're talking about SolaWave, of course, and you can get the SolaWave Advanced Skincare Blue Light Wand on sale right now.
Though the brand's red light therapy wand is more popular among Hollywood A-listers, makeup artist Tonya Brewer opted for the blue light device when working with Vanessa Hudgens and Maddie Ziegler ahead of the Oscars in March. It helps reduce breakouts, fights against acne-causing bacteria, and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. "The result? Perfect glowing smooth skin — the exact base I needed before glam to achieve flawless skin," Brewer said in a press release.
Want to try it for yourself? Anyone with a Gilt membership can snag this SolaWave wand for only $90 — the cheapest price we've ever seen it go for.
Buy It! SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Blue Light Therapy, $89.99 (orig. $139); gilt.com
To access these savings, simply log into your Gilt account. If you're not already a member, now's a good time to become one, especially since it's totally free to sign up with your email address. Once you do, you'll unlock this SolaWave sale and a slew of other incredible offers from the boutique site.
The sleek and simple skincare device combines three dermatology technologies in one. Blue light fades blemishes and fights against breakouts, low vibrations provide a depuffing facial massage and boost skin's natural radiance, and therapeutic warmth aids in absorption of products and reduces redness.
To use, just apply your favorite serum (or the brand's Renew Complex Activating Serum, which you can get from its website) and drag the wand head across your forehead, under your eyes, and around your cheeks, jaw, neck, and upper lip in an upward and outward motion. It will automatically start when it touches the skin. The moveable head can be adjusted in two positions — the vertical or T-bar orientation — to better target certain areas of the face.
According to the brand, you'll see the best results when the wand is consistently implemented in your routine — but reviewers say you can even tell the difference after just one use.
"Wow! This is such a unique tool," one reviewer wrote on the brand's website. "I have only been using it for a couple weeks now, but I can truly see results. Even after using it the first time my skin felt rejuvenated! My skin was less red and my cystic breakouts were less inflamed. I am so excited to have this in my routine and look forward to seeing how it transforms my skin. It's super easy to use and I find it very relaxing. It's like having a facial at home!"
Considering the incredible Solawave reviews that customers are leaving (with before-and-after photos!), we suggest grabbing one ASAP while it's this cheap. The sale ends on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET, which means you've got less than 56 hours to shop.
