The Magic Skincare Wand That Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, and More Celebs Use Is $59 Off Right Now
If you have yet to wave the magic skincare wand that's taking over Hollywood across your face, now's your chance to do so for way less!
During Amazon Prime Day, anyone with a membership can score $59 off the Solawave wand. The tiny skincare tool has quickly become popular among celebrities and customers alike for its ability to deliver a radiant glow that people are calling "magical" in under two weeks.
Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Megan Fox, and Nicole Kidman are just a few of the famous faces it has been used on before red carpet premieres. Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney even uses her Solawave in her everyday routine.
Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand with Red Light Therapy, $89.99 (orig. $149); amazon.com
The wand uses red light therapy to rejuvenate the skin's natural luminosity and improve some fine lines and wrinkles. It's also packed with three other dermatology technologies: Microcurrents stimulate muscles and help with signs of anti-aging, low vibrations provide a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth aids in the absorption of products and reduces redness.
The wand is meant to be used with a serum, whether it's one of your choosing or the brand's Renew Complex Serum. You can also snag the wand and serum bundle (which normally goes for $169) for only $110 right now.
Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle, $109.99 (orig. $169); amazon.com
According to the brand, you'll see the best results when using it three times per week in your routine, but plenty of people have noticed them immediately, too. One reviewer said the wrinkles under their eyes disappeared after using it for six weeks, and that this is the firmest their skin has felt in a long time. Another chimed in that the Solawave wand has been "a game-changer for [their] routine."
Many others have shared that it has greatly reduced under eye puffiness, improved the tone and texture of their skin, and worked on their rosacea. The Solawave wand reviews are too good not to take advantage of these Prime Day savings — so, hurry and add the buzzy beauty tool to your Amazon cart while it's on sale!
