PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now

Sarah Byron
Published on January 21, 2023

Solawave Face Wand Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

I've tried different face tools like jade rollers and gua sha to help revive my natural glow, but I'll admit, it's been a challenge. From flare ups to dry patches, my sensitive skin has its own agenda, so I'm rather particular about what I use when it comes to skincare devices. And as a shopping writer, when I find a product that checks off the boxes — from skin concerns to lifestyle adaptability — I know it's going to be in my routine for the long haul.

I heard about Solawave taking over celebrities' skincare routines when I started using my skincare wand about a year ago. Sydney Sweeney gave this facial device a shout out for her "glowing" skin during an interview about her favorite things. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artists for Gabrielle Union and Megan Fox have shared that they've incorporated this popular beauty tool into these stars' skin prep routines. It's evident that this esthetician-approved face wand is a skincare essential.

And even better, PEOPLE readers can save 15 percent on the brand's highly sought-after device. Just enter our exclusive promo code SWVIP15 at checkout to get this special discount.

Solawave Face Wand
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $126.65 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $149); solawave.co

The face wand is so lightweight (about 1 ounce) and minimal in its slim cordless design (a charger is included). And no need to find the on and off switch because this device auto-starts via touch. I use this device with the activating serum that plumps and soothes my skin, and it hasn't caused any breakouts. I especially enjoy the warm gentle massage as the microcurrents stimulate the dermis (using 300 microamps, in case you're wondering).

It was easy to follow along with the tutorial that explains the proper upward and outward gliding motions for each section of your face and neck to get the best results. It even includes quick maintenance tips to keep the device clean and ready to use. Each use only takes me about five minutes (a single charge lasts up to 90 minutes), and my skin is always left more toned and de-puffed, which I appreciate for my cheekbones and under-eye area. My skin also feels so much smoother, and I don't have to fret over any redness or blemishes thanks to the wand's red light therapy.

And I'm not the only one who's made this face wand a staple in their skincare routine. Another PEOPLE editor called this skincare device "magic" during their Solawave experience. They appreciated this wand for making their skin look "more radiant and taut," and described how their forehead and the area between their brows look "visibly smoother" after each use.

Don't miss this opportunity to grab this celeb- and editor-used face wand and more hot ticket items at Solawave using our exclusive sitewide code.

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $153.85 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $181); solawave.co

