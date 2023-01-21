Lifestyle Beauty PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now PEOPLE readers get an exclusive discount code By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 21, 2023 07:00 AM

Photo: People / Tyler Roeland I've tried different face tools like jade rollers and gua sha to help revive my natural glow, but I'll admit, it's been a challenge. From flare ups to dry patches, my sensitive skin has its own agenda, so I'm rather particular about what I use when it comes to skincare devices. And as a shopping writer, when I find a product that checks off the boxes — from skin concerns to lifestyle adaptability — I know it's going to be in my routine for the long haul. I heard about Solawave taking over celebrities' skincare routines when I started using my skincare wand about a year ago. Sydney Sweeney gave this facial device a shout out for her "glowing" skin during an interview about her favorite things. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artists for Gabrielle Union and Megan Fox have shared that they've incorporated this popular beauty tool into these stars' skin prep routines. It's evident that this esthetician-approved face wand is a skincare essential.

And even better, PEOPLE readers can save 15 percent on the brand's highly sought-after device. Just enter our exclusive promo code SWVIP15 at checkout to get this special discount. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $126.65 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $149); solawave.co The face wand is so lightweight (about 1 ounce) and minimal in its slim cordless design (a charger is included). And no need to find the on and off switch because this device auto-starts via touch. I use this device with the activating serum that plumps and soothes my skin, and it hasn't caused any breakouts. I especially enjoy the warm gentle massage as the microcurrents stimulate the dermis (using 300 microamps, in case you're wondering). It was easy to follow along with the tutorial that explains the proper upward and outward gliding motions for each section of your face and neck to get the best results. It even includes quick maintenance tips to keep the device clean and ready to use. Each use only takes me about five minutes (a single charge lasts up to 90 minutes), and my skin is always left more toned and de-puffed, which I appreciate for my cheekbones and under-eye area. My skin also feels so much smoother, and I don't have to fret over any redness or blemishes thanks to the wand's red light therapy. The Brand Behind the Skincare Wand Celebs Can't Stop Using Made a Sheet Mask That Enhances Its Powers And I'm not the only one who's made this face wand a staple in their skincare routine. Another PEOPLE editor called this skincare device "magic" during their Solawave experience. They appreciated this wand for making their skin look "more radiant and taut," and described how their forehead and the area between their brows look "visibly smoother" after each use. Don't miss this opportunity to grab this celeb- and editor-used face wand and more hot ticket items at Solawave using our exclusive sitewide code. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $153.85 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $181); solawave.co