The Brand Behind the Skincare Wand Celebs Can't Stop Using Made a Sheet Mask That Enhances Its Powers

By now, you've probably heard of Solawave. The company has been making waves in Hollywood thanks to its little red light therapy wand that's been used on Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, Letitia Wright, and Megan Fox, and is touted for its "magical" ability to give your best skin in two weeks. Now, Solawave wants to ensure your skin is extra hydrated for the winter.

After seeing so many of its customers using sheet masks before their Solawave Wands, the brand recently decided to launch its very own. It uses a thick biodegradable paper that's soaked with a proprietary blend of ingredients: Niacinamide minimizes the appearance of pores and brightens dark spots, ProVitamin B5 hydrates and activates collagen production, hyaluronic acid boosts hydration levels, and avocado peptides strengthen and deeply hydrate for a plump and rejuvenated look.

The Solawave Sheet Mask is designed to be used before the red light therapy device, which will deeply massage the mask's serum into the skin thanks to therapeutic warmth, or after the brand's Bye Acne device that zaps zits in just minutes. But it can also be used alone when your skin is feeling dull and dry.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask 10-Pack, $69 (orig. $90); solawave.co

Essentially, it should be used as the first step in your skincare routine, following cleansing. To use, unfold the sheet mask, place it over your face so that the eyes, nose, and mouth holes are properly aligned, and leave it on for 10 to 20 minutes. No need to rinse after removing, simply let the serum sink into your skin for a rejuvenated and extra hydrated glow, especially when followed by the wand.

You can buy one sheet mask for $9, a pack of five for $38, or a pack of 10 for $69 — the more you buy, the more you save. Psst… Solawave is also hosting a buy-one-get-one-free sale right now, so you could buy a set of masks and get another for no cost. And if you haven't got your hands on a Solawave Wand, this is a great excuse to finally do so.

This Solawave sale ends on Wednesday, November 16, so be sure to take advantage and stock up on its new sheet masks — your skin will thank you when the blistering cold temperatures set in.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.