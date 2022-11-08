Lifestyle Beauty The Brand Behind the Skincare Wand Celebs Can't Stop Using Made a Sheet Mask That Enhances Its Powers Solawave is offering two for the price of one By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Solawave By now, you've probably heard of Solawave. The company has been making waves in Hollywood thanks to its little red light therapy wand that's been used on Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, Letitia Wright, and Megan Fox, and is touted for its "magical" ability to give your best skin in two weeks. Now, Solawave wants to ensure your skin is extra hydrated for the winter. After seeing so many of its customers using sheet masks before their Solawave Wands, the brand recently decided to launch its very own. It uses a thick biodegradable paper that's soaked with a proprietary blend of ingredients: Niacinamide minimizes the appearance of pores and brightens dark spots, ProVitamin B5 hydrates and activates collagen production, hyaluronic acid boosts hydration levels, and avocado peptides strengthen and deeply hydrate for a plump and rejuvenated look. The Solawave Sheet Mask is designed to be used before the red light therapy device, which will deeply massage the mask's serum into the skin thanks to therapeutic warmth, or after the brand's Bye Acne device that zaps zits in just minutes. But it can also be used alone when your skin is feeling dull and dry. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask 10-Pack, $69 (orig. $90); solawave.co Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Essentially, it should be used as the first step in your skincare routine, following cleansing. To use, unfold the sheet mask, place it over your face so that the eyes, nose, and mouth holes are properly aligned, and leave it on for 10 to 20 minutes. No need to rinse after removing, simply let the serum sink into your skin for a rejuvenated and extra hydrated glow, especially when followed by the wand. You can buy one sheet mask for $9, a pack of five for $38, or a pack of 10 for $69 — the more you buy, the more you save. Psst… Solawave is also hosting a buy-one-get-one-free sale right now, so you could buy a set of masks and get another for no cost. And if you haven't got your hands on a Solawave Wand, this is a great excuse to finally do so. This Solawave sale ends on Wednesday, November 16, so be sure to take advantage and stock up on its new sheet masks — your skin will thank you when the blistering cold temperatures set in. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Snag a Columbia Rain Jacket at Amazon Now While It's on Sale for Up to 56% Off The Sculpting Leggings That Once Garnered a 30,000-Person Waitlist Are Back with a New Booty-Boosting Feature I've Worn This Supportive Sticky Bra That Doesn't Let Me Down at Least 30 Times — and Now It's on Sale