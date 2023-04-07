Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand Just Got an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Powerful and User-Friendly

After covering celebrities and the products they use for the past five years, I'm a walking encyclopedia of who's wearing what and who's a new fan of the buzziest products — like this little red light therapy wand. And now, with the brand launching a new and improved version of its "magical" skincare device, I'm expecting to see it everywhere.

The Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand improves upon the original with a few bells and whistles that make it even more powerful and user-friendly. Not only does the wand now have an on/off button, but also a sturdier design thanks to the 180-degree head rotation. As for technology, it features seven LED lights instead of five for stronger red light therapy output and uses galvanic currents instead of microcurrents to boost product absorption three times faster, according to the brand.

It has a runtime of 120 minutes when fully charged with the included magnetic charging cord, which now comes in a handy travel case. Even better? You can snag the new Solawave wand for 15 percent off at checkout right now — no code needed!

As a longtime fan of the original Solawave, I was excited to put this new wand to the test. While they're both sleek and lightweight, the new one has a slightly thicker head that seems to cover more surface area while in motion. The vibrations also feel stronger, and there's a slight tingle when it's against my skin that I don't notice with the other, but it doesn't hurt.

Along with amping up the technology, the brand took customer feedback into consideration with the design, and one of the most requested adjustments was a button to turn it on and off. When I gifted my mom a Solawave Wand for Christmas, she was having trouble getting it to stay on while gliding it across her skin, so having more control is definitely a game changer. I also appreciate this feature because sometimes my original wand would turn on when the head touched something in my makeup bag.

After using it for a few months, my skin is definitely glowing, though I haven't noticed any major differences in results compared to using the original. While you can apply with the Renew Complex Activating Serum, which I've tried and liked, for better results, I usually use whatever serum I've got at home, and I think it works just as well.

Essentially, both wands both aim to achieve the same results — reducing appearance of fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness — but with twice the red light therapy in the new one, you'll only need to spend three minutes using it instead of five or more, saving you time in your skincare routine.

ICYMI: The original wand has been used by makeup artists on celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, and Nicole Kidman prior to red carpet events, and Jennifer Coolidge recently said it gives her skin a glow like she just "rolled around on the moon." Even The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal experienced its glowing benefits before the Oscars last month.

Given Solawave's popularity around Hollywood the Solawave Wand 2.0 is bound to start making its way into beauty routines everywhere. Buy yours now to get ahead of the trend.

