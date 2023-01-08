Thanks to This New Year's Deal, You Can Get the Skincare Wand Celebs Use for Half-Off

Solawave just brought back its best deal ever

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on January 8, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Solawave New Years Sale
Photo: Solawave

Is your winter complexion feeling dull and dry? Maybe another serum or moisturizer isn't what your skin needs, but instead, a certain skincare wand that so many celebrities swear by for glowing skin.

Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Sydney Sweeney to Nicole Kidman has used the Solawave Wand, and right now, you can buy one device and get another one totally free — and that goes for other customer-loved Solawave products, too. With this deal, you're technically getting one Solawave Wand for only $75, which is the lowest price we've seen it go for since Black Friday.

But you'll want to act fast, the sale ends on Monday, January 9, and there's no telling how long the popular device will stay in stock. To activate the discount, simply add two or more wands to your cart, and the savings will automatically be applied for you at checkout.

Solawave New Years Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149 for two; solawave.co

So, why is the Solawave Wand something your beauty cabinet needs? The pocket-sized device has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, dark circles, and blemishes using a blend of dermatological technologies.

It features red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers (one of the deepest that can penetrate the skin) to rejuvenate the skin, plus microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles to promote smoothness, low vibrations for depuffing, and therapeutic warmth to reduce redness.

And shoppers say it really works: "I am shocked how much this has improved my skin tone in the last three weeks," one five-star reviewer said. "My skin is much more vibrant, my cheeks are lifted, and I'm already noticing my pores are smaller and my wrinkles are starting to fade."

Although the Solawave Wand is by far the brand's most popular device, other customer-loved wands are also included in the sale, such as the Anti-Breakout Skincare Wand, which is designed to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark circles.

Solawave New Years Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Anti-Breakout Wand with Blue Light Therapy & Warming Massage, $119 for two (orig. $139); solawave.co

The wand combines three technologies to target acne. Similar to the red light therapy wand, it features low vibrations and warmth to reduce puffiness and redness, but it harnesses the power of blue light wavelengths at 415 nanometers to specifically fight breakouts. With the BOGO deal, you can technically get one device for just $60.

If you've been curious about red light therapy, now's the time to give it a try with Solawave's epic New Year's sale. Give your skin (and a friend's) the winter refresh it deserves with the brand's half-off red light and blue light therapy wands before they sell out.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

