Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney Have Used This Skincare Device, and You Can Get It on Sale

From serums and face moisturizers to sculpting tools and sheet masks, there are literally thousands of products that promise skin-smoothing, blemish-clearing results from home. One buzzy device that's been circulating around the beauty industry is the Solawave Wand — a tool that celebrities can't stop using and hundreds of reviewers say really works.

Reese Witherspoon, Megan Fox, and Sydney Sweeney are just some of the stars who have reaped the benefits of Solawave, and now you can save big on some of the brand's most popular offerings. During the Solawave Holiday Sale, you can get 20 percent off when you spend $150+, 30 percent off on orders of $250+, or 40 percent off on orders above $350.

To get the discount, use the code SOLAHOLIDAY at checkout and your savings will be automatically applied. The sale lasts until December 12, so you could even snag a few Solawave products for an easy gift idea for your beauty-obsessed loved ones.

You can snag the Skincare Wand and Serum Kit for only $127 with the discount. The sleek tool delivers red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers (one of the deepest that can penetrate the skin) to improve fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scarring over time. It also features microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles to promote smoothness, low vibrations for depuffing, and therapeutic warmth to reduce redness.

Multiple people have called the red light therapy wand "magic" for how well it reduces crow's feet and forehead wrinkles. "This has given my face a fresher and more youthful look," one five-star reviewer said.

The Renew Complex Activating Serum, also included in the kit, is made with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, soothing aloe vera, and calming blue tansy oil. When used before the wand, it helps distribute the device's microcurrent energy more evenly across your skin, leading to faster results, according to the brand.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $126.70 with code SOLAHOLIDAY (orig. $181); solawave.co

The brand's blue light therapy device and serum kit can also be saved on during this sale. The Anti-Breakout Skincare Wand combines three technologies to target acne. Similar to the red light therapy wand, this device features low vibrations and warmth to reduce puffiness and redness, but it harnesses the power of blue light wavelengths at 415 nanometers to specifically fight breakouts.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Blue Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $111.30 with code SOLAHOLIDAY (orig. $159); solawave.co

You can also combine some of the brand's other skincare goodies to get in on the savings. For instance, take a page out of Gabrielle Union's book and use the Solawave Wand and the Hydrating Sheet Mask together for a red carpet-ready complexion — when you buy both, you can save $47 with the promo code. The water-gel sheet mask uses niacinamide, provitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and avocado peptides to nourish the skin and activate collagen production.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask, $9; solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $149; solawave.co

The Holiday Sale runs for the next week, but these devices are known to sell out, so make sure you add them to your cart while they're still in stock (and discounted!). Whether you're treating yourself or a friend this holiday season, scroll down to stock up on Solawave products.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Anti-Breakout Wand with Blue Light Therapy & Warming Massage, $119; solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne: 3 Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment, $99; solawave.co

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.