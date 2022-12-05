Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney Have Used This Skincare Device, and You Can Get It on Sale

But hurry, it’s bound to sell out

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Solawave Holiday Sale Tout
Photo: Solawave

From serums and face moisturizers to sculpting tools and sheet masks, there are literally thousands of products that promise skin-smoothing, blemish-clearing results from home. One buzzy device that's been circulating around the beauty industry is the Solawave Wand — a tool that celebrities can't stop using and hundreds of reviewers say really works.

Reese Witherspoon, Megan Fox, and Sydney Sweeney are just some of the stars who have reaped the benefits of Solawave, and now you can save big on some of the brand's most popular offerings. During the Solawave Holiday Sale, you can get 20 percent off when you spend $150+, 30 percent off on orders of $250+, or 40 percent off on orders above $350.

To get the discount, use the code SOLAHOLIDAY at checkout and your savings will be automatically applied. The sale lasts until December 12, so you could even snag a few Solawave products for an easy gift idea for your beauty-obsessed loved ones.

You can snag the Skincare Wand and Serum Kit for only $127 with the discount. The sleek tool delivers red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers (one of the deepest that can penetrate the skin) to improve fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scarring over time. It also features microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles to promote smoothness, low vibrations for depuffing, and therapeutic warmth to reduce redness.

Multiple people have called the red light therapy wand "magic" for how well it reduces crow's feet and forehead wrinkles. "This has given my face a fresher and more youthful look," one five-star reviewer said.

The Renew Complex Activating Serum, also included in the kit, is made with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, soothing aloe vera, and calming blue tansy oil. When used before the wand, it helps distribute the device's microcurrent energy more evenly across your skin, leading to faster results, according to the brand.

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $126.70 with code SOLAHOLIDAY (orig. $181); solawave.co

The brand's blue light therapy device and serum kit can also be saved on during this sale. The Anti-Breakout Skincare Wand combines three technologies to target acne. Similar to the red light therapy wand, this device features low vibrations and warmth to reduce puffiness and redness, but it harnesses the power of blue light wavelengths at 415 nanometers to specifically fight breakouts.

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Blue Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $111.30 with code SOLAHOLIDAY (orig. $159); solawave.co

You can also combine some of the brand's other skincare goodies to get in on the savings. For instance, take a page out of Gabrielle Union's book and use the Solawave Wand and the Hydrating Sheet Mask together for a red carpet-ready complexion — when you buy both, you can save $47 with the promo code. The water-gel sheet mask uses niacinamide, provitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and avocado peptides to nourish the skin and activate collagen production.

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask, $9; solawave.co

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy and Serum Kit, $149; solawave.co

The Holiday Sale runs for the next week, but these devices are known to sell out, so make sure you add them to your cart while they're still in stock (and discounted!). Whether you're treating yourself or a friend this holiday season, scroll down to stock up on Solawave products.

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Anti-Breakout Wand with Blue Light Therapy & Warming Massage, $119; solawave.co

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne: 3 Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment, $99; solawave.co

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

ANRABESS Womens Oversized Crewneck
Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sweater — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon
CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan BAREFOOT DREAMS
This Popular Cardigan from the Cozy Brand Celebs Are Fans of Is on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Kate Middleton tartan print
Kate Middleton Breaks Out This Festive Print Every Holiday Season, and You Can Shop It for Just $14
Related Articles
Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Thanks to This Early Black Friday Deal, You and a Friend Can Each Get the Skincare Wand Celebs Use for Half-Off
Gabrielle Union Solawave Wand Sheet MasK
Gabrielle Union Boosted Her Red Carpet Glow with the Popular Skincare Wand Hollywood Can't Stop Using
Celeb-Loved Fashion & Beauty Products on Sale
15 Celeb-Approved Products You Can Get on Sale Today, Including Ugg Slippers, Comfy Hoodies, and Clean Mascara
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Editors' Picks: Best Beauty Products
The Best Beauty Products the PEOPLE Team Tried This Month
Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Tout
The Retinol Serum That Shoppers Say Makes Skin 'Noticeably Smoother' Is on Sale — but Only 72 More Hours
Amazons Cyber Monday Popular Skincare
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Includes Popular Skincare for as Little as $9 — Here Are the 18 Best Deals to Shop
Avene
The 'Miracle' Thermal Spring Water Spray That's a Staple in Celeb Skincare Routines Is Under $7 Today
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Black Friday Came Early for This Buzzy Skincare Brand — Score Mandy Moore's Brightening Eye Balm for 30% Off
Beauty Editors' Guide to cyber monday Sales tout
According to Our Beauty Shopping Editor, These Are the 10 Cyber Monday Deals to Snag ASAP
SELF-ESTEEM Beauty Sleep Serum
Shoppers Saw a 'Huge Difference' in Their Skin After Using This Firming Face Serum — and Now It's on Sale
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products
Best Inkey List Products of 2022
The 8 Best Inkey List Products of 2022
Best Peach Slices Products of 2022
The 10 Best Peach Slices Products of 2022
Cocokind Brand Overview
The 10 Best Cocokind Products of 2022