The Brand Behind That Celeb-Loved Magic Skincare Wand Has a New Device That Zaps Zits in 3 Minutes

The Bye Acne device is available for $79 and comes in charcoal and periwinkle, which is a limited-edition color for Pride Month. It's lightweight and compact, making it easy to toss in your purse when you're on the go or pack in your cosmetics bag for vacation, and it's rechargeable via a USB-C cord, so there's no need to fuss with batteries. Plus, you can skip the mess of sticky acne creams.