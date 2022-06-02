The Brand Behind That Celeb-Loved Magic Skincare Wand Has a New Device That Zaps Zits in 3 Minutes
Acne doesn't just end once you hit adulthood. In fact, it affects more than 50 million Americans annually, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. It doesn't help that breakouts always seem to appear at the worst times. That's why it's a good idea to keep a fast and effective spot treatment handy — and one of the buzziest skincare brands launched a tool that can tackle them in record speed.
Bye Acne is the newest SolaWave skincare device, and it claims to zap zits in just three minutes. The compact tool harnesses an even stronger dosage of red and blue light therapy than the original SolaWave wands to combat current breakouts and prevent future ones.
Red light wavelengths at 630 nanometers deeply penetrate the skin to not only reduce redness and inflammation, but also increase collagen production, which helps give you a visible glow post-use. Blue light wavelengths at 415 nanometers, meanwhile, eliminate acne-causing bacteria, reduce the appearance of blemishes, and help regulate sebum production.
To use, simply hold the device over clean, dry skin where there's a blemish or breakout and press the start button. It will automatically turn off after three minutes when the treatment is complete. According to SolaWave, you'll see visible results within three sessions using Bye Acne.
Like many people, SolaWave co-founder Andrew Silberstein struggled with acne for years and found light therapy to be his favorite remedy — but in-office treatments can be quite expensive.
"I remember saving up for a year and a half to purchase my first at-home light therapy device in 2006, and how excited I was to feel empowered to improve my skin without constantly visiting my dermatologist," he tells PEOPLE. "With our latest product, Bye Acne, I wanted to further democratize access to science-backed LED light therapy by offering something clinically proven and effective at a much more reasonable price point."
The Bye Acne device is available for $79 and comes in charcoal and periwinkle, which is a limited-edition color for Pride Month. It's lightweight and compact, making it easy to toss in your purse when you're on the go or pack in your cosmetics bag for vacation, and it's rechargeable via a USB-C cord, so there's no need to fuss with batteries. Plus, you can skip the mess of sticky acne creams.
In case you missed it, SolaWave has become hugely popular among everyday customers and celebrities alike in a short period of time. Since its debut in 2020, stars like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Sydney Sweeney have been using the magic skincare wands to achieve their radiant glows.
If you've already got your hands on a SolaWave wand, the Bye Acne device will be another great addition to your routine when those inevitable pesky zits appear. Add one to your cart to try it for yourself — we'll certainly be doing the same.
