This Skincare Device Promises to Zap Zits in 3 Minutes, and It's Back in Stock After Selling Out in 2 Weeks

We all thought acne flare-ups would end after high school, but millions of Americans continue to experience pesky blemishes on the daily — even well into adulthood. Everything from stress to diet to hormones can cause pimples, but there's one acne device that can zap them away in just three minutes, and it has just been restocked.

The Solawave Bye Acne device previously sold out in just two weeks after it launched in June, and now it's finally back. But with a 15,000-person waitlist, you'll want to act fast before the device inevitably sells out again.

The Solawave Bye Acne device uses a combination of red and blue light therapy to reduce inflammation caused by pimples in as little as three pre-programmed treatments. Blue light wavelengths at 415 nanometers help eliminate acne-causing bacteria, regulate sebum production, and reduce the appearance of blemishes.

Red light wavelengths at 630 nanometers penetrate the deeper layers of the skin to reduce inflammation and redness, and brighten post-acne hyperpigmentation. The device has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and, according to the brand, has been clinically proven to treat mild to moderate acne.

To use, place the device over a blemish or breakout area on clean, dry skin. Turn on the device and hold it over the treatment area as it moves between various light therapies for three minutes in total. It will automatically turn off when the treatment is complete.

The Solawave device is currently available in charcoal and periwinkle for $99. The lightweight and compact device is ultra-portable, and it comes with a USB charging cable. Think of how much packing room you'll save without extra batteries and bottles of acne treatment!

Since its launch in 2020, Solawave has been all of the rage among celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Sydney Sweeney, who have all used the brand's Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy.

If you still struggle with breakouts, give the equally as popular Bye Acne device a try before it sells out again.



