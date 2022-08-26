Lifestyle Beauty This Skincare Device Promises to Zap Zits in 3 Minutes, and It's Back in Stock After Selling Out in 2 Weeks Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon, and more celebrities are fans of Solawave devices By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: SolaWave We all thought acne flare-ups would end after high school, but millions of Americans continue to experience pesky blemishes on the daily — even well into adulthood. Everything from stress to diet to hormones can cause pimples, but there's one acne device that can zap them away in just three minutes, and it has just been restocked. The Solawave Bye Acne device previously sold out in just two weeks after it launched in June, and now it's finally back. But with a 15,000-person waitlist, you'll want to act fast before the device inevitably sells out again. SolaWave Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne Device in Charcoal, $99; solawave.co Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The Solawave Bye Acne device uses a combination of red and blue light therapy to reduce inflammation caused by pimples in as little as three pre-programmed treatments. Blue light wavelengths at 415 nanometers help eliminate acne-causing bacteria, regulate sebum production, and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Red light wavelengths at 630 nanometers penetrate the deeper layers of the skin to reduce inflammation and redness, and brighten post-acne hyperpigmentation. The device has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and, according to the brand, has been clinically proven to treat mild to moderate acne. To use, place the device over a blemish or breakout area on clean, dry skin. Turn on the device and hold it over the treatment area as it moves between various light therapies for three minutes in total. It will automatically turn off when the treatment is complete. The Solawave device is currently available in charcoal and periwinkle for $99. The lightweight and compact device is ultra-portable, and it comes with a USB charging cable. Think of how much packing room you'll save without extra batteries and bottles of acne treatment! SolaWave Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne Device in Periwinkle, $99; solawave.co Since its launch in 2020, Solawave has been all of the rage among celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Sydney Sweeney, who have all used the brand's Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy. If you still struggle with breakouts, give the equally as popular Bye Acne device a try before it sells out again. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.