Selena Gomez Uses This Body Cream in So Many of Her TikTok Videos — and It's on Sale Right Now

What do Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff have in common? Besides getting their start on Disney Channel shows and having acting and singing chops, both stars are fans of the same Brazilian beauty brand, too.
Known for its luxurious-feeling and delicious-smelling body care products that transport shoppers to the beach, Sol de Janeiro is a celeb and customer favorite. And right now, everything on the brand's website is 15 percent off, including both Gomez and Duff's go-to picks. However, Sol de Janeiro products are known to sell out fast, so you don't want to wait around on this sale, which ends on Wednesday, August 3.
Along with more than 20,000 shoppers, Gomez is a loyal lover of the brand's wildly popular Bum Bum Cream, an award-winning formula that smooths and tightens the appearance of skin. Despite its cheeky (see what we did there?) name, the firming cream can be used anywhere on your body that needs some extra hydration.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, $18.70 (orig. $22); soldejaneiro.com
The Only Murders in the Building star has used the moistruizer on her legs and chest in multiple TikTok videos, counting it as a staple in both her morning and nighttime skincare routines. Reviewers rave about its "heavenly" scent — a mixture of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel — comparing it to "a Caribbean breeze." The cream is available in three sizes, the smallest of which you can snag for just $9 right now.
As for Duff, back in May, the How I Met Your Father star posed nude for the cover of Women's Health, and she had everyone talking about her gorgeous head-to-toe glow, which was thanks in part to the Sol de Janeiro Body Oil. Customers swear they "shimmer all day" in a "subtle and tasteful" way after using the oil, and Duff's radiant glisten backs up their claims. Unfortunately, the exact shade Duff's makeup artist used is sold out, but the rose gold color is still available and on sale for $30.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Body Oil in Carnaval Queen, $29.75 (orig. $35); soldejaneiro.com
Other fan-favorites marked down for the Sol de Janeiro summer sale include an exfoliating body scrub version of the Gomez-approved Bum Bum Cream, the newly-released Elasti-Cream, which mimics the benefits of retinol (read: plumps and hydrates), and several perfume mists, so you can spritz the summery scents the brand has become known for on-the-go.
Below, shop more Sol de Janeiro products on sale before they inevitably sell out.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, $18.70 (orig. $22); soldejaneiro.com
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Perfume Mist, $29.75 (orig. $35); soldejaneiro.com
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub, $35.70 (orig. $42); soldejaneiro.com
