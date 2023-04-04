I Tried This New Beach-Inspired Fragrance from a Brand Selena Gomez Uses to Freshen Up My Body, Hair, and Home

If you've been on TikTok, then you've likely encountered Sol de Janeiro's viral Bum Bum Body Cream. The hashtag for the product has amassed more than 187 million views on the platform, and the product itself has been touted by celebrities like Selena Gomez for its warm, tropical fragrance that elicits that feeling of sand between your toes on vacation. And, for the brand's equally popular body mists, Sol de Janeiro recently introduced a new ahhh-inspiring scent reminiscent of piña coladas and island life.

I had the opportunity to test the Rio Radiance Perfume Mist, which evokes a similar tropical sensation and aroma. Its scent is fairly potent, so when I first sprayed it on my body, I spritzed it twice to avoid an overpowering fragrance. While I'm not a frequent perfume-wearer, I like the light quality of this mist — it's the perfect balance between a body spray and a straight perfume, and it's just the smell I needed for warm weather. Best of all, you can get a bottle for as little as $24.

The Rio Radiance mist features floral notes (ylang ylang and tuberose), leite de coco (coconut milk), vanilla, and amber essence to create this beach-ready scent. And the mist can be used for more than just a body spray. Since I don't wash my hair frequently, I like to spray the mist on my second- or third-day hair when it needs a scented pick-me-up.

Its versatility doesn't end there: The Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist also triples as a room deodorizer, giving the living spaces around my house a light, tropical scent that I've started to use in place of candles. While the fragrance lingers for a while, it's not too strong or overpowering in my home.

The Rio Radiance can also be combined with one of Sol de Janeiro's creams, like the Bum Bum Cream, for a long-lasting body fragrance. The Bum Bum Cream's scent complements the mist with its pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla notes, while moisturizing and smoothing skin with ingredients like cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açaí oil.

Even with its newly launched status, Rio Radiance is already lighting up TikTok, with videos about the mist racking up 4.5 million views. And plenty of shoppers are also already raving about its light, non-greasy scent on the brand's website. One person described it as "sweet and sultry," sharing that they "will be purchasing again."

Another reviewer, who said they tried almost all of Sol de Janeiro's other mists and is "obsessed with them," said that this one "smells so delicious" and the "scent is long-lasting."

People also like that they can use this as a daily scent, with one person saying they've "worn this literally every single day." They highlighted that it's "very coconut-y and just transports [them] to the beach" and finished off by saying it's "definitely up there with the original Bum Bum scent as the best Sol de Janeiro fragrance."

With summer coming soon, now's the time to embrace beach vibes with Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Perfume Mist.

