Sephora’s Best-Selling Body Cream Sells Every 28 Seconds

A full-body moisturizer is a must in the summer when warm weather calls for skin-baring swimwear, shorts, sundresses, and tank tops. If you’re looking for a new product to hydrate and soften your skin from head-to-toe, heed the recommendations of thousands of shoppers and stock up on this top-rated body cream from Sol De Janeiro.

Dubbed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, the vegan moisturizer smooths and tightens skin with a blend of caffeine-packed guaraná (a Brazilian plant), antioxidant-rich açaí, hydrating coconut oil, and cupuaçu butter — which comes from a tree found in tropical rainforests — to lock in moisture. The ingredients work in tandem to boost circulation, restore elasticity, and moisturize skin.

Although the product’s name suggests that it’s designed exclusively for your tush, the cream can actually be used on your whole body, including your booty. Feel free to lather it on your legs, bum, stomach, and arms. It quickly absorbs into the skin for a non-greasy finish, only leaving behind an ever-so-slight shimmer, and it has a tropical scent with notes of pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel.

According to the brand, someone buys a tub of the cream every 28 seconds, based on sales data from last year, and it’s garnered thousands of rave reviews from shoppers. In fact, the cream is the number one best-selling body moisturizer on Sephora with over 226,000 “loves” and more than 3,900 five-star reviews.

“Can I just tell you how sexy I felt after smelling this on me,” one Sephora reviewer wrote. “[It’s] definitely going to be my summer go to. [It] Will make you feel smooth and smell gorgeous without breaking the bank.”

Sephora shoppers aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of the body moisturizer. The cream has a casual 11,637 reviews on Sol De Janeiro’s own website, adding up to a 4.9-star rating overall. Convinced to give the soothing body cream a try? Grab a tub for yourself now to use all summer long.

Buy It! Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $45; sephora.com