SKKN by Kim: 3 Beauty Experts Share Their Honest Reviews of the Celebrity Skincare Line

"In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand," says brand founder and CEO, Kim Kardashian. The business mogul tapped her facialist, Joanna Czech, to formulate each product, a reflection of her own at-home routine. "Everyone was telling me at first that I should do a product line that maybe just had three or four items for launching, and my theory was, 'I want to do what I usually do, and that is seven or eight products,'" Kardashian explains. In a glimpse into the brand's R&D process on the SKKN by Kim YouTube channel, we see Kardashian and Czech swatching lab samples, with Kardashian lamenting that her face cream was separating due to a lack of phenoxyethanol, a preservative and stabilizer used in skincare, though it has slight potential to cause allergic reactions when used in higher concentrations. Despite the low risk, Kardashian asserted that she wanted her line to be phenoxy-free (it's also devoid of ​​PEGs, BHT, gluten, and sulfates). She pored over more than 26 samples to find the perfect finish for just the face cream alone, insisting that the process did not involve relinquishing all power to the cosmetic chemists.