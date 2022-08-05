Here's the Secret to Saving Big on Obagi Medical Skincare, Including Maude Apatow's Favorite Toner

If you've been waiting on a sign to (finally) splurge on some effective new skincare, this is it.

For a limited time, we've coordinated an exclusive discount code just for our readers to nab an additional 20 percent off at Skincare Essentials — which, FYI, is packed with potent Obagi Medical products that really work. Not to mention, they're already on sale for 15 percent off, and the discounts stack when you use code PEOPLE20 at checkout. Whether you're a skincare enthusiast or a newbie trying to nail the right regimen for you, you have until August 13 to access these killer savings.

For a little background, Obagi Medical makes science-backed products that target all skin types, and everything is formulated to brighten, protect, and enhance your natural skin tone and texture. With these products on your vanity, you can reverse the signs of summer damage or simply experiment with the beloved brand that's garnered big praise from industry pros, celebrities (including Drew Barrymore, Ayesha Curry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more) and real people alike.

To start, you can stock up on the gentle pH-balancing toner that has earned a spot in Maude Apatow's everyday lineup. The miracle worker is infused with sage and witch hazel to tone and purify the skin, while borage extract and aloe vera calm and soothe at the same time.

Buy It! Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Toner, $29.24 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $43); skincareessentials.com

The actress expertly demonstrated how she uses it as the first step in her routine in a recent Vogue GRWM video, explaining that it does the trick when it comes to putting her best face forward for work and public appearances.

"When I first started working and wearing more makeup, my skin got a lot worse. I needed to come up with a routine, and this one I've used, like, all through shooting Euphoria and it's worked," she shared.

Beyond the toner, you can't go wrong with the brand's powerful anti-aging serums for day and night, including the Professional-C Serum and the 360 Retinol to turn back the hands of time; plus this top-rated foaming cleanser for everyday use.

Stock up on the best-sellers below (and so much else at Skincare Essentials) with code PEOPLE20 while you can.

Buy It! Obagi Medical 360 Retinol, $52.70 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $77.50); skincareessentials.com

Buy It! Obagi Medical Intensive Daily Repair Exfoliating and Hydrating Lotion, $51 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $75); skincareessentials.com

Buy It! Obagi Medical ClenziDerm Foaming Cleanser, $29.24 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $43); skincareessentials.com

Buy It! Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum, $93.15 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $136.99); skincareessentials.com

