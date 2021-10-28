Simone Biles Opens Up about the 'Magnitude' of Her Mental Health Struggles: 'It's Hard'

Simone Biles may seem invincible when she's soaring in the air during one of her incredible gymnastics maneuvers, but this summer, Biles showed just how strong vulnerability can be when she stepped away from several events in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her own mental health. She has been open and honest about how events in her life, including surviving sexual abuse, have impacted her, and in doing so, encouraged others to be brave and empowered through their own mental health struggles.