Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Dryer Is the 'Perfect Dupe for Dyson' — and It's on Sale for $34

The drying power, quite literally, blows away the competition”
By Isabel Garcia
August 01, 2021 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If blow drying your hair is an important part of your beauty routine, Amazon shoppers compare this sleek hair dryer to Dyson — without the $400 price tag. 

Right now, the Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer is on sale for just just $34. It's earned more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers saying that it "cuts down on drying time." The hair dryer has a strong airflow thanks to its 18-blade fan and powerful motor, which the brand says rotates at 20,000 revolutions per minute. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer, $33.99 (orig. $44.98); amazon.com

While the hair dryer's powerful airflow speeds up drying time, it doesn't dry out hair if you use it properly, according to customers. "I have long thick hair and have used several hair dryers in the past that just make my hair feel dry and gross," one customer wrote. "This is comparable to Dyson for literally hundreds cheaper! Get it!"

"My wife and I were a little skeptical about all the hype surrounding this hair dryer, but figured we'd give it a try," another reviewer wrote. "Consider us pleasantly surprised. The drying power, quite literally, blows away the competition. It 'dramatically improved' my wife's hair drying time and cut my time in half."

The dryer has two speed settings and three temperature settings: cold, warm, and hot.  And for even more styling options, the hair dryer comes with three attachments: a smooth nozzle, a styling nozzle, and a diffuser nozzle. Customers with curly hair say that the diffuser attachment enhanced their curls and reduced frizz. Even better, you won't have to worry about wearing out your arm while you blow dry your hair because the hair dryer weighs just less than a pound, according to the product description. 

"This is the perfect dupe for the Dyson," another customer wrote. "It's lightweight, has great attachments, and the power and heat options are incredible. My arm doesn't get tired like [with] my old one because it's so lightweight."

Don't miss out on this deal, and shop the Shrate hair dryer on Amazon while it's on sale.

