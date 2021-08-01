Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Dryer Is the 'Perfect Dupe for Dyson' — and It's on Sale for $34

The dryer has two speed settings and three temperature settings: cold, warm, and hot. And for even more styling options, the hair dryer comes with three attachments: a smooth nozzle, a styling nozzle, and a diffuser nozzle. Customers with curly hair say that the diffuser attachment enhanced their curls and reduced frizz. Even better, you won't have to worry about wearing out your arm while you blow dry your hair because the hair dryer weighs just less than a pound, according to the product description.