Shopbop has been the go-to destination for designer fashion finds from labels like Citizens of Humanity, Reformation, and Misha. But now, the site is rolling out a way to complete your look from head-to-toe with Shopbop Beauty.

Once focused on fashion alone, Shopbop is adding a beauty section to its portfolio, allowing you to score all of your favorite luxury items. The retailer's latest expansion includes skincare, makeup, haircare, and beauty tools from notable brands, including Ouai, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Dr. Loretta, Joanna Vargas, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, and so many more.

And just like its easy-to-shop curated fashion collections, Shopbop made it even easier to find your must-have beauty favorites with special on-site sections featuring industry must-haves, clean beauty selects, and Black-owned brands.

If you're wondering why you should turn to Shopbop instead of, say, other retailers, like Sephora or Ulta, for your go-to beauty products, Shopbop offers some pretty notable benefits, including rewards for members (it's free to sign up!), 15 percent off your first order with the Shopbop app, and even free, lightning-fast shipping for Amazon Prime Members.

To save you from combing through hundreds of beauty products, PEOPLE editors scoured through and picked our very favorite finds available at Shopbop Beauty. Shop our top picks below.

"I've been trying to teach my mom how to blow out her hair for the last 20 years. But no matter how many times I demonstrate the right way to use a round brush, she goes rogue and ends up with a frizzy mess (sorry, mom). Then, I was sent this hot-air brush to test and since it seemed practically foolproof, I passed it on to her and told her to give it a try and report back. In under 15 minutes this tool achieved what I couldn't in two decades; it gave her a smooth, shiny, and bouncy blowout. In fact, her hair looked so good the last time I saw her that it inspired me to buy an AireBrush for myself." —Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director

Buy It! T3 AireBrush Duo, $189.99; shobop.com

"When celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey isn't creating a look for someone in Hollywood, she's thinking up genius ways to help the rest of us look and feel our best without a pro. This trio is among my favorites thanks to the universally flattering and super easy to use neutral shades for your lids, cheeks, and lips." —Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director

Buy It! Jillian Dempsey Bronzed Kit, $68; shopbop.com

"A brand rep sent me this Dr. Loretta cleanser to test, and I've been using it nightly for the past several weeks. And I just love the way it works into my skin — it feels soapy, but not sudsy, and also hydrating, which I haven't found in a face wash before. It's served as the perfect prep step for reintroducing retinol and BHAs after a summer hiatus, and I'm definitely going to re-up before I run out." —Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

Buy It! Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, $35; shopbop.com

"This mint green 3-in-1 curling iron by Harry Josh has been on my wish list for quite some time since I'm always looking for new ways to add enhanced volume and bounce to my fine, naturally straight hair. The cheerful pastel color instantly brings a smile to my face, and the interchangeable barrel attachments are a genius way to try out different wands without the expense of buying multiple tools." —Jennifer Chan, commerce entertainment writer

Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools 3-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Iron, $185; shopbop.com

"I'm a tough critic when it comes to eye makeup removers, but I can't stop raving about the Grown Alchemist Detox Eye Makeup Remover. This gentle yet effective formula broke down my eye shadow, liner, residual lash glue, and eye primer in one easy swipe, without stripping my skin of moisture or stinging my eyes in the process. I've already gone through an entire bottle of this botanical formula, and will definitely be restocking soon." —Jennifer Chan, commerce entertainment writer

Buy It! Grown Alchemist Detox Eye Makeup Remover, $33; shopbop.com

"I've been giving myself lots of at-home manicures recently, both polish and press-ons. I've been eyeing the Chillhouse nails for quite some time now, and was excited to see they're available at Shopbop. Not only are they budget-friendly at $16 a set, but there's also a huge variety of colors and designs to choose from — I may need to add a couple sets to my cart." —Alex Warner, commerce editor & strategist

Buy It! Chillhouse Sugar Rush Nail Set, $16; shopbop.com

"I'm such a fan of any and all acne patches (I swear by them), and I'm excited to finally get my hands on Starface's Hyrdo-Stars. The set of 32 patches comes in a hardshell case that features an inlaid mirror, making it super easy to apply these whenever and wherever. Plus, the case is refillable, so I won't ever have to worry about misplacing a sheet of Hydro-Star patches." —Jennifer Maldonado, commerce editor

Buy It! Starface Hyrdo-Stars, $14.99; shopbop.com

"Living on an island means that humidity is always high. To save my skin from breakouts, I have to rely on lightweight products that won't clog my pores, and the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisturizer has kept my skin blemish-free. With nourishing hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe, my complexion stays hydrated and evenly toned, no matter how hot it gets outside." —Nicol Natale, commerce writer

Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisturizer, $60, shopbop.com

"I'm a big fan of drugstore mascara for the price point, but I'll admit it takes a while to build up my lashes and has made me question if it's worth it. I've been eyeing the Lawless One and Done Mascara that's said to volumize, lift, and lengthen in just a few swipes, and now that it's available at Shopbop, I'm taking this as my sign to finally try it and see what the hype is all about. Plus, I like that it's cruelty-free and supposedly gives lashes a smooth finish that doesn't look clumpy or dried out." —Carly Kulzer, commerce writer

Buy It! Lawless One and Done Volumizing Mascara, $25; shopbop.com

"I've listened to coworkers and friends rave about the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer for years now, but as a creature of habit, I've stayed loyal to the trusty foundation I've used since high school. However, my supply is close to running out, so trying the lightweight and blendable product beloved by Meghan Markle is more tempting than ever, especially now that it's conveniently available at Shopbop. I'm hoping it moisturizes and brightens my soon-to-be dull and dry winter skin." —Claire Harmeyer, commerce writer

Buy It! Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector, $49; shopbop.com

"Having a nice, even tan elevates any outfit. St. Tropez's Classic Bronzing Mousse has been my go-to for five years, especially when I'm short on time. The instant tanner is so easy to apply at home using the helpful mitt, and the streak-free tan has my skin glowing in minutes." —Nicol Natale, commerce writer

Buy It! St. Tropez Classic Bronzing Mousse, $42, shopbop.com

