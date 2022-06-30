10 Shampoo Bars That Convinced Customers to Ditch Plastic Bottles, All on Sale at Amazon
So many factors contribute to hair health — from nutrition, medications, and genetics to age, styling methods, and what you actually put on your scalp and hair. But one of the easiest and fastest things in that lineup you can actually adjust are the products you use: The right shampoo and conditioner can make or break whether your hair comes out as healthy and pretty as you hope.
More and more, consumers worried about their hair health (and the planet's health) are exploring the rising market of bar-style shampoo and conditioner options. These bars, which look and act like body soap bars, and often last way longer than a bottle of liquid hair product, can not only reduce the harmful ingredients you're adding to your hair routine, but they're also a huge win for the environment. Plastic-free packaging and less weight mean they create less waste and fewer emissions — all while making your hair look better than ever. Plus, they're the best travel hack; say goodbye to extra hassle at TSA.
As with any shampoo and conditioner though, no two bars are the same. Each is formulated with unique ingredients designed to work best for particular hair types or concerns. So finding a good fit for your hair — whether it's curly, wavy, dry, damaged, or oily — is key to loving the products you choose.
Rather than leaving you scrolling endlessly, we've rounded up ten reviewer-loved shampoo and conditioner bars packed with nourishing, natural ingredients ready to get your hair in its best shape yet — and they're all on sale at Amazon, too.
Our first pick is a popular one, touted by the likes of Drew Barrymore and created by a well-loved haircare brand. Garnier makes several shampoo bars, including the Oat Delicacy, designed for fine hair, and Honey Treasure, best for dry and damaged hair. Both are on sale now for $6, and considering how long a shampoo bar lasts, this is a great deal. Free from preservatives, silicones, and dyes, and made with sustainably sourced ingredients, these bars are amazing for healing hair damage and making a nice environmental impact at the same time. Plus, they're good enough to leave one previously wary reviewer saying they're "skeptical no more" when it comes to shampoo bars.
If you're ready to make the full commitment and grab shampoo and conditioner bars all at once, Clever Yoga has two different bar sets on sale right now. Both are designed to work for all hair types, and reviewers with thin, dry, and thick curly hair vouch for their effectiveness. All of the bars are vegan, chemical-free, and handmade in the U.S. Just choose your scent profile: The lightly spiced Argan set and the bright Fresh Citrus are both discounted now.
Harnessing the power of rice water for softening the hair and stimulating growth, the 2-in-1 Mimosu Rice Water Bar is a bar one reviewer called, "the best shampoo I have ever used." At 5 ounces, it's by far the largest bar on this list, which means it lasts even longer than the traditional shampoo bar — about as long as three bottles of liquid shampoo.
HiBar is another more popular name, at least when it comes to hair products in bar form, so you may already recognize the signature slanted shape of their bars. This Moisturize Solid Shampoo Bar, which one reviewer aptly described as "little nuggets of gold" is discounted now, and an excellent choice for a more budget-conscious pick. Sulfate, paraben, and silicone-free, and packed with natural, beneficial ingredients, you should see the positive effects on your hair pretty quickly after you switch.
Coconut oil, beloved super-ingredient, is the star in Soapbox's Coconut Oil Shampoo Bar. It brings a mild, soothing coconut scent to the product, as well as nourishing oils for hair health. Free from silicone, parabens, and sulfates, this bar promises to create amazing shine in your tresses. A five-star reviewer who says they've tried five or more bars, ranked this top two, noting, "the scent is not overpowering and it suds nicely."
Another great multi-set option for those who want to snag shampoo and conditioner at once, Recopeco's Bar Set uses all plant-based ingredients. The packaging is made from all recycled and recyclable paper, and every ingredient is chosen consciously to be great for your hair and the environment. Plus, the fresh fruit and lavender scents add just a touch of welcome fragrance to your hair.
The natural ingredients in the Saphus Citrus & Orange Bar for Curly Hair make it perfect for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies and curly hair. This bar helps avoid adverse reactions, while the lineup of ingredients helps curly hair be smoother, healthier, and easier to untangle. Your hair's crucial natural oils will stay unbothered, while dirt is cleansed away and hair is rejuvenated to an ideal shine.
Our last pick is another two-bar set: Kitsch's Nourishing Bars, formulated with gentle essential oils and pH-balancing natural ingredients that'll get your hair in beautiful shape. The team at Kitsch prides these bars on having a salon-quality feel and result, and they're backed by Leaping Bunny certification, promising they've never used animal testing or products. This is a perfect option for color-treated or dry hair needing a boost of moisture and volume, with reviewers attesting it makes their hair "much healthier and fuller."
All of these amazing, hair-healthy bars are on sale on Amazon, so make the switch or stock up now!
