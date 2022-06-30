10 Shampoo Bars That Convinced Customers to Ditch Plastic Bottles, All on Sale at Amazon

More and more, consumers worried about their hair health (and the planet's health) are exploring the rising market of bar-style shampoo and conditioner options. These bars, which look and act like body soap bars, and often last way longer than a bottle of liquid hair product, can not only reduce the harmful ingredients you're adding to your hair routine, but they're also a huge win for the environment. Plastic-free packaging and less weight mean they create less waste and fewer emissions — all while making your hair look better than ever. Plus, they're the best travel hack; say goodbye to extra hassle at TSA.