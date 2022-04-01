Sephora Is Offering Loyal Shoppers Up to 20% Off Dyson Hair Tools for the First Time Ever

Beauty lovers, rejoice. The popular Sephora Beauty Insider Sale kicks off today and runs through April 11, which means it's time to stop what you're doing and start shopping for all of the glam goods you can get your hands on ASAP. As you may know, this exciting savings event doesn't happen often and may very well be our favorite week of the year, because it's the perfect opportunity to try out all of the intriguing products we've been eyeing for months on end.