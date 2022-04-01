Sephora Is Offering Loyal Shoppers Up to 20% Off Dyson Hair Tools for the First Time Ever
Beauty lovers, rejoice. The popular Sephora Beauty Insider Sale kicks off today and runs through April 11, which means it's time to stop what you're doing and start shopping for all of the glam goods you can get your hands on ASAP. As you may know, this exciting savings event doesn't happen often and may very well be our favorite week of the year, because it's the perfect opportunity to try out all of the intriguing products we've been eyeing for months on end.
The buzzy beauty sale gives loyal shoppers (or Beauty Insiders, as they're lovingly referred to by the retailer) a sitewide discount of 10 to 20 percent off everything, depending on their status. As a refresher, Rouge members receive 20 percent off, VIB Members get 15 percent off, and Insider Members nab 10 percent off; but there have always been a few restrictions on top-tier items — until now.
For the first time ever, Sephora is extending the discount on (wait for it) Dyson hair tools (plus a few other premium styling and repair products that have always been excluded from the event) — which is cause for a major celebration, if you ask us. It goes without saying that Dyson is the holy grail of all things beauty tech, and its luxe line of super snazzy hair dryers, straightening irons, and more certainly don't come cheap.
But, given that the brand prides itself on effective, sleek, modern innovations that boast state-of-the-art technology (which in turn, protects your hair from as much heat damage as possible), we'd say they're worth every penny. Factor in this rare, limited-time-only discount, and well, it's a no-brainer.
If you need a little more convincing, tune in to one of the many mesmerizing video tutorials by Jen Atkin (the Kardashian family's go-to hair gal) showing the enviable Airwrap in action, and tell us you don't want one of these gorgeous gadgets in your possession pronto. This all-in-one tool tops the charts for us because it's engineered for multiple hair types and styles, and features Coanda air styling and a special Dyson motor to curl, wave, smooth, and dry your hair with no extreme heat. We'll take one of everything.
