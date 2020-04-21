This Sephora Sale Is So Good, It Only Happens Twice a Year

Image zoom Sephora

If you love all things beauty and a really good sale, you’re going to want to get your credit cards ready: Sephora’s Spring Sale is officially here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The retailer only holds a sale this big twice a year, meaning this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite skincare, haircare, beauty tools, and makeup — or to try out a new product you’ve been eyeing for less!

With so many beauty buys to choose from (a.k.a. the entire Sephora website!), choosing what to get can be a bit overwhelming. To help, we’ve picked out 11 best-selling products that we just can’t wait to get our hands on, including the brand-new water-resistant cream blush from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, this ultra-moisturizing avocado and retinol eye cream from Glow Recipe, and an exfoliating charcoal and coconut oil shampoo from Briogeo.

You can even shop celebrity-preferred luxe products, like the Crème de la Mer Moisturizer from Kate Hudson-loved beauty line La Mer, Chrissy Teigen’s favorite skincare tool — the Foreo Luna Mini 2 — or a reparative hair conditioner from the Kim Kardashian-approved haircare line Olaplex.

Before you start filling up your shopping cart, we’ll break down how the Spring Sale works. Only Sephora Beauty Insider members have access to the discounts. (Not a member? You can sign up for free.) The discounts vary depending on your status, which is determined by how much you’ve spent at Sephora in the past: Insider members can take 10 percent off from April 23 through April 27, VIB members can take 15 percent off now through April 29, and Rouge members can enjoy 20 percent off now through May 1. Don’t forget to enter the code SPRINGSAVE at checkout to receive your discount!

No matter what you’re in the market for, scoring it for up to 20 percent off is an offer you don’t want to pass up — especially since Sephora’s next big sale isn’t until the holiday season! Scroll down to shop 11 of our favorite best-selling beauty products from Sephora’s Spring Sale.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, from $16 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $20); sephora.com

Buy It! Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, from $22.40 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $28); sephora.com

Buy It! Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation, from $36.80 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $46); sephora.com

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, from $16 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $20); sephora.com

Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2, from $95.20 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $119); sephora.com

Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, from $33.60 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $42); sephora.com

Buy It! La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, from $144 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $180); sephora.com

Buy It! SuperGoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, from $27.20 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $34): sephora.com

Buy It! Milk Makeup Kush Lip Balm, from $12.80 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $16); sephora.com

Buy It! Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, from $33.60 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $42); sephora.com

Buy It! Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum, from $64 for Sephora members with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $80); sephora.com

