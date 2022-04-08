Shop

Finally! Sephora's Spring Sale Is Open to Everyone — Here's What to Buy Before It's Over

Score savings on top brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Tatcha
By Alex Warner April 07, 2022 09:15 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Calling all Insiders! Today's the day you can finally access Sephora's spring sale

Through Monday, April 11, anyone with Sephora Insider status can score 10 percent off pretty much everything at Sephora. Just log into your Sephora account (or create one, it's free!) and enter the code SAVESPRING at checkout to get the savings. On top of that, all products from the Sephora collection are 30 percent off and you can get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.

The Sephora Spring Savings Event kicked off last week for Rouge and VIB members, who can score 20 percent off and 15 percent off, respectively, with the same code; your Sephora status is determined by how much you've spent at Sephora in one calendar year. This is one of Sepohra's biggest sales of the year, so you'll definitely want to take advantage. 

What to Buy from the Sephora Spring Sale: 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. 

Let's start with some of the most affordable beauty buys, like this mini Tatcha dewy skin mist that can be used as a primer and setting spray and this long-lasting cream blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line — both are less than $20 right now. 

Speaking of celebrities, the Charlotte Tilbury lipstick that was once said to be one of Meghan Markle's favorites is now only $30. It comes in a wide variety of shades, but her go-to neutral is named Very Victoria

Credit: Sephora

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, $30.60 for Insiders (orig. $34); sephora.com

If you want to level up your brow game, we suggest adding the Kosas tinted brow gel to your cart. The mousse-like formula delivers feathery eyebrows with a couple swipes. 

Credit: Sephora

Buy It! Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $19.80 for Insiders (orig. $22); sephora.com

This sale is extra special this year because it's the first time ever that Sephora is offering its sale discount on Dyson hair tools. No surprise, there was a mad dash to get them when the sale opened, so the Airwrap styler and Supersonic hair dryer have already sold out, but the Corrale cordless hair straightener is still available.

While 10 percent doesn't seem like much, saving a few dollars here and there can really add up in the long run — especially if you're planning to restock a lot of your ride-or-die products or try new ones. Remember, this Sephora discount code expires on Monday, April 11 at midnight PT, so take full advantage of it now. 

Shop our favorite Sephora Spring Sale finds above before it's too late! 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com