Finally! Sephora's Spring Sale Is Open to Everyone — Here's What to Buy Before It's Over
Calling all Insiders! Today's the day you can finally access Sephora's spring sale.
Through Monday, April 11, anyone with Sephora Insider status can score 10 percent off pretty much everything at Sephora. Just log into your Sephora account (or create one, it's free!) and enter the code SAVESPRING at checkout to get the savings. On top of that, all products from the Sephora collection are 30 percent off and you can get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event kicked off last week for Rouge and VIB members, who can score 20 percent off and 15 percent off, respectively, with the same code; your Sephora status is determined by how much you've spent at Sephora in one calendar year. This is one of Sepohra's biggest sales of the year, so you'll definitely want to take advantage.
What to Buy from the Sephora Spring Sale:
- Tatcha Mini Dewy Skin Mist, $18 for Insiders (orig. $20)
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $18 for Insiders (orig. $20)
- Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $19.80 for Insiders (orig. $22)
- Peace Out Blemish Balm Cleanser, $19.80 for Insiders (orig. $22)
- Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Niacinamide, $27 for Insiders (orig. $30)
- Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, $30.60 for Insiders (orig. $34)
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++, $39.60 for Insiders (orig. $44)
- Summer Fridays Overtime Mask, $41.40 for Insiders (orig. $46)
- Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation, $43.20 for Insiders (orig. $48)
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $46.80 for Insiders (orig. $52)
Let's start with some of the most affordable beauty buys, like this mini Tatcha dewy skin mist that can be used as a primer and setting spray and this long-lasting cream blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line — both are less than $20 right now.
Speaking of celebrities, the Charlotte Tilbury lipstick that was once said to be one of Meghan Markle's favorites is now only $30. It comes in a wide variety of shades, but her go-to neutral is named Very Victoria.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, $30.60 for Insiders (orig. $34); sephora.com
If you want to level up your brow game, we suggest adding the Kosas tinted brow gel to your cart. The mousse-like formula delivers feathery eyebrows with a couple swipes.
Buy It! Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $19.80 for Insiders (orig. $22); sephora.com
This sale is extra special this year because it's the first time ever that Sephora is offering its sale discount on Dyson hair tools. No surprise, there was a mad dash to get them when the sale opened, so the Airwrap styler and Supersonic hair dryer have already sold out, but the Corrale cordless hair straightener is still available.
While 10 percent doesn't seem like much, saving a few dollars here and there can really add up in the long run — especially if you're planning to restock a lot of your ride-or-die products or try new ones. Remember, this Sephora discount code expires on Monday, April 11 at midnight PT, so take full advantage of it now.
Shop our favorite Sephora Spring Sale finds above before it's too late!
