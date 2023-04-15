Sephora's Spring Sale Has Deals on These Products That Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Selena Gomez Use

Lip masks, bronzers, moisturizers, and more from popular brands are all marked down

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 15, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Sephora Sale Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you're always spending money on liquid foundations, shimmery highlighters, or any other beauty products, it's your time to shine, and save.

The Sephora Savings Event is in full swing, and nearly everything on the site is on sale through Monday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. When you use the code SAVENOW at checkout, you can get 20 percent off, 15 percent off, or 10 percent off, depending on your Sephora status as a Rouge, VIB, or Insider member, respectively. If you don't have an account yet, it's free to create one with your email address — then Insider status is all yours.

As of today, the spring Sephora sale is only open to Rouge members, but come Tuesday, anyone can get their hands on the stacks of celebrity-used products that are marked down. Moisturizers, bronzers, hair serum, and even the three products Hilary Duff recently shared to her Instagram story — a Charlotte Tilbury lip liner and lipstick, and a Westman Atelier foundation and concealer stick — are all discounted and ready to be snatched up.

Hilary Duff Instagram
Hilary Duff/Instagram

Shop the Sephora Savings Event

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has 11,000 five-star reviews from Sephora customers, and it has even received praise from Kate Hudson. She called it "the best product right now" and even asked herself, "I mean, why didn't I come up with this?"

The berry-flavored lip mask is made with murumuru seed and shea butter and works to revive chapped and dry lips overnight. Many shoppers have noted that one jar "lasts forever." Plus, the product even prevents "my lips from becoming flakey croissants," according to one shopper.

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C, $19.20 for Rouge members, $20.40 for VIBs, and $21.60 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $24); sephora.com

Last December, we got an inside look at Cameron Diaz's night-out makeup routine, and she included theMerit Beauty Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer. The creamy-looking product glided onto her skin, and it added a subtle amount of color and definition. On sale for the next few days, it's a summer makeup must-have, as it delivers that sought-after, sun-kissed look.

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Merit Beauty Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer in Clay, $24 for Rouge members, $25.50 for VIBs, and $27 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $30); sephora.com

To bring a little bit of paradise to your daily life, pick up this Selena Gomez-used body cream that has notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio. Last year, the Rare Beauty founder used the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream as part of her "morning routine before makeup," as seen in the TikTok she posted. It's a shopper-loved product, too, and right now, whether you have Rouge, VIB, or Insider status, you can get it for under $20. You can also score it in this $30 set, which includes a body mist and shower cream-gel.

Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sephora

Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, $17.60 for Rouge members, $18.70 for VIBs, and $19.80 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $22); sephora.com

We also couldn't forget about the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum that's one of Nicole Kidman's "personal favorites" (she's also partnered with the brand), the Ilia DayLite Highlighter Powder that Pamela Anderson likes to keep in her purse, and a sunscreen from the brand Elizabeth Hurley uses — although we picked one with a higher SPF.

We also made sure to include a Rare Beauty blush, which although not necessarily used by a celebrity (that we know of), it was created by one.

Keep scrolling to shop more products on sale at Sephora.

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Vegamour GRO Hair Serum for Thinning Hair, $51.20 for Rouge members, $54.40 for VIBs, and $57.60 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $64); sephora.com

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Ilia DayLite Highlighter Powder in Decades, $27.20 for Rouge members, $28.90 for VIBs, and $30.60 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $34); sephora.com

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Believe, $18.40 for Rouge members, $19.55 for VIBs, and $20.70 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $23); sephora.com

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, $20 for Rouge members, $21.25 for VIBs, and $22.50 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $25); sephora.com

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Westman Atelier Vital Skin Full Coverage Foundation and Concealer Stick in Atelier X.25, $54.40 for Rouge members, $57.80 for VIBs, and $61.20 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $68); sephora.com

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $28 for Rouge members, $29.75 for VIBs, and $31.50 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $35); sephora.com

Sephora Sale
Sephora

Buy It! Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream, $24 for Rouge members, $25.50 for VIBs, and $27 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $30); sephora.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern wearing Veja sneakers
The Sleek Sneakers Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are on Sale — but Only for a Limited Time
Target Spring Designer Collection Tout
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here with Tons of Colorfully Printed Pieces Starting at $15
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon
Related Articles
Under Eye Mask
These Eye Masks Brighten and Tighten My Puffy Under-Eyes in the Morning, and You Can Buy Them on Sale Today
Laura Geller sale TOUT
This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering Sliding Discounts Based on Your Age — but Only for Today
Murad Sale Tout
The Wrinkle Treatment a Dermatologist Called 'Filler In a Bottle' Is 25% Off — but Only for 48 More Hours
amz best-selling concealer TOUT
Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer Gives Users an 'Airbrushed' Look — and It's Just $8 Today
Solawave Wand 2.0 Launch Tout
Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand Just Got an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Powerful and User-Friendly
Sol De Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist Tout
I Tried This New Beach-Inspired Fragrance from a Brand Selena Gomez Uses to Freshen Up My Body, Hair, and Home
Heather Rae El Moussa Sunscreen Tout
Heather Rae El Moussa's Everyday SPF Is a Sunscreen and Hydrating Serum Combo Made by Venus Williams
Ilia Free Eyeliner Promo TOUT
You Can Get This Popular Gel Eyeliner from the Beauty Brand Pamela Anderson and Riley Keough Use — for Free 
Indie Beauty
The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tout
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Cream from a Mandy Moore-Used Brand Is 'Heaven for Your Face,' and It's 50% Off
Jen Garner Conair Hair Hot Rollers TOUT
Jennifer Garner Curled Her Hair in the Car Thanks to This Hands-Free Trick
Miranda Kerr Favorite Things
10 Essentials Miranda Kerr Uses for Bolstering Her Well-Being as a Busy Mom
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara with 224,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'So Inexpensive It's Hard to Believe'
Chloe Veitch Interview Tout
Chloe Veitch Used This Affordable Hairspray to Keep Her Hair (and Makeup!) Locked in Place on 'Perfect Match'
Kiehl's F&F Sale TOUT
Kiehl's Best-Selling Face Moisturizer Leaves Behind 'Baby Soft Skin,' and It's on Sale for 48 More Hours
best cologne subscription boxes
10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods