Sephora's Spring Sale Has Deals on These Products That Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Selena Gomez Use

If you're always spending money on liquid foundations, shimmery highlighters, or any other beauty products, it's your time to shine, and save.

The Sephora Savings Event is in full swing, and nearly everything on the site is on sale through Monday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. When you use the code SAVENOW at checkout, you can get 20 percent off, 15 percent off, or 10 percent off, depending on your Sephora status as a Rouge, VIB, or Insider member, respectively. If you don't have an account yet, it's free to create one with your email address — then Insider status is all yours.

As of today, the spring Sephora sale is only open to Rouge members, but come Tuesday, anyone can get their hands on the stacks of celebrity-used products that are marked down. Moisturizers, bronzers, hair serum, and even the three products Hilary Duff recently shared to her Instagram story — a Charlotte Tilbury lip liner and lipstick, and a Westman Atelier foundation and concealer stick — are all discounted and ready to be snatched up.

Shop the Sephora Savings Event

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has 11,000 five-star reviews from Sephora customers, and it has even received praise from Kate Hudson. She called it "the best product right now" and even asked herself, "I mean, why didn't I come up with this?"

The berry-flavored lip mask is made with murumuru seed and shea butter and works to revive chapped and dry lips overnight. Many shoppers have noted that one jar "lasts forever." Plus, the product even prevents "my lips from becoming flakey croissants," according to one shopper.

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C, $19.20 for Rouge members, $20.40 for VIBs, and $21.60 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $24); sephora.com

Last December, we got an inside look at Cameron Diaz's night-out makeup routine, and she included theMerit Beauty Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer. The creamy-looking product glided onto her skin, and it added a subtle amount of color and definition. On sale for the next few days, it's a summer makeup must-have, as it delivers that sought-after, sun-kissed look.

Buy It! Merit Beauty Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer in Clay, $24 for Rouge members, $25.50 for VIBs, and $27 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $30); sephora.com

To bring a little bit of paradise to your daily life, pick up this Selena Gomez-used body cream that has notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio. Last year, the Rare Beauty founder used the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream as part of her "morning routine before makeup," as seen in the TikTok she posted. It's a shopper-loved product, too, and right now, whether you have Rouge, VIB, or Insider status, you can get it for under $20. You can also score it in this $30 set, which includes a body mist and shower cream-gel.

Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, $17.60 for Rouge members, $18.70 for VIBs, and $19.80 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $22); sephora.com

We also couldn't forget about the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum that's one of Nicole Kidman's "personal favorites" (she's also partnered with the brand), the Ilia DayLite Highlighter Powder that Pamela Anderson likes to keep in her purse, and a sunscreen from the brand Elizabeth Hurley uses — although we picked one with a higher SPF.

We also made sure to include a Rare Beauty blush, which although not necessarily used by a celebrity (that we know of), it was created by one.

Keep scrolling to shop more products on sale at Sephora.

Buy It! Vegamour GRO Hair Serum for Thinning Hair, $51.20 for Rouge members, $54.40 for VIBs, and $57.60 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $64); sephora.com

Buy It! Ilia DayLite Highlighter Powder in Decades, $27.20 for Rouge members, $28.90 for VIBs, and $30.60 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $34); sephora.com

Buy It! Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Believe, $18.40 for Rouge members, $19.55 for VIBs, and $20.70 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $23); sephora.com

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, $20 for Rouge members, $21.25 for VIBs, and $22.50 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $25); sephora.com

Buy It! Westman Atelier Vital Skin Full Coverage Foundation and Concealer Stick in Atelier X.25, $54.40 for Rouge members, $57.80 for VIBs, and $61.20 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $68); sephora.com

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $28 for Rouge members, $29.75 for VIBs, and $31.50 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $35); sephora.com

Buy It! Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream, $24 for Rouge members, $25.50 for VIBs, and $27 for Insiders with code SAVENOW (orig. $30); sephora.com

