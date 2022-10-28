Beauty lovers everywhere have their carts stuffed with makeup, skincare, and hair care — and now that the Sephora Holiday Savings Event is officially upon us, they can finally check out.

Just like in the past, the Sephora semi-annual sale's start dates and discounts depend on your membership level. Starting today, October 28, Rouge status members (customers who spend at least $1,000 at Sephora in a year) can score 20 percent off pretty much everything in stores and online by using the code SAVINGS at checkout through November 7. The sale opens up to VIB members (shoppers who spend $350+ in a year) on November 1 with 15 percent off, and Insiders can save 10 percent beginning November 3.

It's free to create a Sephora account with your email address and become an Insider, so everyone is able to enjoy the sale. Oh, and Sephora Collection products are a whopping 30 percent off through the entire sale — no membership required!

With up to 20 percent off regularly priced products, it's finally the right time to buy the big-ticket items that you've had in your carts all year, like the Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler that cuts down on drying time and creates soft, bouncy volume.

We also have our eyes on a few of the value sets, like the Sephora Favorites Makeup Must Haves Set that includes a full-sized Ilia mascara, a mini Rare Beauty blush, and more best-selling products that are probably on your family and friends' wish lists. Valued at $150, it's a steal for as little as $43 right now.

Keep on reading to shop the best makeup, skincare, and haircare on sale at Sephora before it sells out. (Note: Sale prices listed reflect Rouge member discounts.).

Best Sephora Holiday Savings Event Hair Care Deals

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler comes with six attachments, including a round volumizing brush head, two smoothing brush heads, and two long curling barrels in different widths that make voluminous, fresh-from-the-salon hair a breeze to achieve at home. The dryer is powered by the Dyson-engineered Coanda smoothing stick, which gently attracts your hair to the surface of the brushes or curling barrels, using air circulation rather than damaging extreme heat to create effortless styles.

And shoppers call the K18 leave-in hair treatment, one of the buzziest hair products of 2022, a "miracle mask." Using a patented peptide technology to repair hair from the inside out, the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask leaves hair silky, soft and bouncy, and this mini ornament version is a no-brainer of a gift.

Best Sephora Holiday Savings Event Makeup Deals

Over in makeup, this hydrating foundation from Lady Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Labs, has flown off the shelves at Sephora. The skin-finish formula blends easily with fingers, a brush, or a makeup sponge and leaves your skin with a lit-from-within glow sans oily residue.

And if you're shopping for your family and friends, this limited-edition blush trio set from Merit comes with two of the brand's best-selling shades, plus a new Sephora -exclusive, a warm rose hue called Mars. Shoppers say that these soft washes of color glide on easily for a radiant, no-makeup makeup look.

Best Sephora Holiday Savings Event Skincare Deals

"Soft," "hydrating," and "plumping" are three words our lab testers used to describe the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Making the cut for PEOPLE Tested's best lip plumpers, the mask is everything you'd want in a hydrating lip treatment, plus a delicious hint of flavor that makes lips all the more kissable. This value set comes with two luscious treatments: the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry for a flirty wash of color and hydration during the day, and the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask in Mango for a deeply nourishing overnight dose of moisture.

If you've been waiting to get your hands on the TikTok-viral Watermelon Glow Dew Drops from Glow Recipe, consider this Sephora sale to be your sign to finally treat yourself. The lightweight gel-serum is formulated with niacinamide, which reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation, and vitamin-packed watermelon extract for glowing, dewy skin.

Keep scrolling to see more of our top picks from the Sephora Holiday Savings Event before it ends on November 7.

