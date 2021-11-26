Sephora's Black Friday Sale Has Officially Started, and These Are the Best Discounts
Fans of all things beauty rejoice, as Sephora's Black Friday sale has started. If you've been waiting all year for major markdowns on products from some of the biggest names in glam, now is the time to shop.
You have until November 29 to save on items from brands like Kiehl's, Tarte, and more. Don't forget to check out discounts on popular fan-favorites that include the T3 Lucea Smart Flat Iron and Urban Decay's Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, there are plenty of potential items worth adding to your cart. You can take as much as 50 percent off select items, including eyeshadow palettes from brands like Too Faced and Huda Beauty.
Best Makeup Deals
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick, $9 (orig. $18)
- Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54)
- Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Palette, $33.50 (orig. $67)
- Too Faced Teddy Bare It All Eyeshadow Palette, $22.50 (orig. $45)
Best Skincare Deals
- Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, $21 (orig. $28)
- Dr. Jart+ Bestsellers Kit, $42 (orig.$60)
- Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment, $25 (orig. $50)
- Kate Somerville Exfoliating Cleanser, $20 (orig. $40)
Best Hair Deals
- Bumble and Bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo, $13.50 (orig. $27)
- Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, $15 (orig. $30)
- Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, $13 (orig. $26)
- T3 Lucea ID 1" Smart Flat Iron, $186.75 (orig. $249)
Until November 27, you can also save 50 percent on all Anastasia Beverly Hills lip products, including its top-rated matte lipstick. With a 4.3 star-rating from shoppers, the matte lip color, available in shades suitable for every makeup look, is sure to please anyone on your shopping list. "This matte lipstick is excellent, it's not drying and looks very good on my lips. I highly recommend it," a Sephora customer wrote.
Unsure where to start with your Sephora Black Friday shopping? Take a cue from beauty insiders and enjoy major savings on Rihanna's popular beauty and skincare brands. Until November 29, select Fenty items are 25 percent off. It's not often that Fenty Skin is marked down, so now is definitely the time to shop.
Fenty fans are especially fond of Total Cleans'r, a makeup removing face wash that left one shopper with "clean, happy, breakout free skin." Another affirmed they were obsessed with the product, writing, "Could not say enough good things about this cleanser...Keeps my skin glowy." Other favorites to add to your cart include the top-rated Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Stunna Lip Paint, and the cream-based Cheeks Out Blush.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Blush, $15 (orig. $20); sephora.com
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint, $18.75 (orig. $25); sephora.com
Sephora shoppers also get the chance to enjoy limited-time daily deals. Until November 28, brands like Kiehl's, Tarte, and IT Cosmetics will offer 25 percent off some of their products. However, these discounts only last for 24-hours, so you'll want to keep tabs on the Sephora site for the latest markdowns.
Don't miss another second of Sephora's Black Friday sale. Head to Sephora now and start shopping.
